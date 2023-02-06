WNBA Finals Sky Mercury Basketball

Former MU standout and current Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham reacts after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. The Mercury won 91-86. Cunningham is returning to Phoenix on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday.

 Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press

Former Missouri women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham will return to the Phoenix Mercury on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday.

The standout guard agreed to terms on a new contract, extending her stay with Phoenix until the end of the 2024 season.

  

