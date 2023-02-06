Former Missouri women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham will return to the Phoenix Mercury on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday.
The standout guard agreed to terms on a new contract, extending her stay with Phoenix until the end of the 2024 season.
“Sophie is part of our core now and for the future,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a news release .
Cunningham’s deal follows a career year for the former Tiger. The 2019 second-round selection averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and one steal in 29.5 minutes per game last season for Phoenix.
Her efforts helped to guide the Mercury to the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoffs, where they lost to the No. 1 seed and eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.
“She has grown every year of her career and took a tremendous step forward as a player last year,” Pitman said.
Cunningham took over as a starter following a series of roster moves June 25 and tallied 16 double-digit scoring performances throughout the remainder of the season. She scored a career-high 36 points in a double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx on July 12.
The Mercury drafted Cunningham with the 13th pick of the second round in the 2019 draft after she finished her four-year career at MU as the program’s all-time leading scorer.