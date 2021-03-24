Sporting Kansas City's 2021 MLS schedule was revealed Wednesday, with the club also announcing increased capacity limits from last year for the upcoming season.
The club will play 34 matches, 17 each away and at home. Children's Mercy Park, where SKC plays home matches in Kansas City, Kansas, will have a capacity of 6,500 fans to begin the season, an increase from the 18% capacity (3,300 fans) during home matches in 2020.
SKC said in a club statement that it would "continue to implement comprehensive health and safety protocols" at home matches, which include mandatory face coverings and temperature checks upon entry.
"We are excited to welcome supporters back to Children's Mercy Park this year," club president and CEO Jake Reid said in the release. "With assistance and guidance from local officials, we were permitted to host matches at a larger capacity to begin the season but will start with a more limited number of approximately 6,500 fans. The safety and wellbeing of supporters remains our top priority. To that end, we will utilize the detailed safety protocols in place at the stadium and continue to adapt in accordance with the changing landscape."
The club's first three matches of the year — at New York Red Bulls on April 17, at home against Orlando City SC on April 23 and at Real Salt Lake on May 1 — were confirmed earlier this month when MLS announced the home openers for its 27 teams. The first newly-confirmed match is a home tussle with expansion club Austin FC at 6:30 p.m. on May 9.
From there, the remaining 15 home matches are as follows: Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 16; Houston Dynamo FC on May 29; Colorado Rapids on June 23; Los Angeles FC on June 26; Austin FC on July 17; San Jose Earthquakes on July 21; FC Dallas on July 31; Portland Timbers on Aug. 18; Colorado Rapids on Aug. 28; Chicago Fire FC on Sept. 11; Minnesota United FC on Sept. 15; Seattle Sounders FC on Sept. 26; Houston Dynamo FC on Oct. 3; Los Angeles Galaxy on Oct. 27 and Real Salt Lake on Nov. 7.
Seven of Sporting's matches will be nationally televised. Three (vs. Orlando City SC on April 23, vs. Austin FC on May 9, vs. Seattle Sounders FC on Sept. 26) will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, three (vs. Los Angeles FC on June 26, at Minnesota United FC on Aug. 21 and at Minnesota United FC on Oct. 31) will be broadcast on ESPN and one (at Los Angeles FC on Sept. 3) will be broadcast on UniMas. Other matches will be broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City, which will be rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City on March 31.
SKC returns to play as the defending regular season champions in the Western Conference, though it bowed out early in the MLS Cup Playoffs last year with a loss to Minnesota United FC in the conference semifinals.