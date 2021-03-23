Sporting Kansas City will participate in the second edition of the Leagues Cup this summer, per a release from the club Tuesday.
The competition is an eight-team tournament between four Major League Soccer and four Liga MX clubs. After having its debut tournament in 2019, the 2020 version of the competition was canceled due to COVID-19.
The MLS clubs joining SKC are Seattle Sounders FC, Orlando City SC and New York City FC. The tournament begins the week of Aug. 9 when Sporting hosts a Liga MX opponent at Children's Mercy Park in the quarterfinals. Semifinal and final rounds will be held the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20, respectively, both at undetermined venues in the U.S.
Qualifying teams from MLS are the top two finishers from each conference that aren't slated to play in the 2021 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football Champions League. The Liga MX clubs are to be decided at the end of the Clausura — the Mexican league's second part of the season — in May.