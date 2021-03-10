Sporting Kansas City announced its first three games of the 2021 season Wednesday, with the team's opening match being April 17 at New York Red Bulls.
The opener will kick off at noon from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. As two of the founding members from MLS's launch in 1996, the teams have met at least once every season since the inaugural year, with the exception of last season's pandemic-impacted schedule.
Sporting's home opener will come six days later as it takes on Orlando City at 6:30 p.m. April 23 from Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The game will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.
The third and final announced game was Sporting's trip to Real Salt Lake, slated for a 1 p.m. May 1 from Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Sporting beat RSL 2-0 in last year's regular-season finale to clinch the top spot in the Western Conference, of which it made it to the conference semifinals before losing 3-0 to Minnesota United.
The full MLS season schedule is expected to be announced at a later date.
Russell named Sporting KC captain
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell was named the club's captain for the 2021 season by coach Peter Vermes on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Scotland international was given the armband after longtime captain Matt Besler left to sign with expansion side Austin FC in the offseason. Russell had been named captain for several matches in 2020 as a stand-in when needed.
"To be officially named a captain, it's a massive thing for me," Russell said in a video posted to Sporting's website. "(It's) something I won't take lightly. I think everyone knows by now what you're gonna get from me, it's not gonna change anything. But just from a personal point of view, it's a massive honor."
Russell has scored 25 goals in 79 appearances for the club since signing from English Championship side Derby County in 2018. He tallied six goals and four assists in 21 appearances last season, earning Sporting's Most Valuable Player honors.