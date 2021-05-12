Like in its win against Austin FC on Sunday, Sporting Kansas City let in the first goal against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday at BBVA Stadium in Houston.
Only this time, there was no comeback.
Houston striker Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 56th minute for the only goal of the match, and the Dynamo beat Sporting 1-0 as SKC couldn’t manage a second two-goal recovery to win.
On the goal, Dymano midfielder Derrick Jones took possession from Sporting midfielder Gadi Kinda near the halfway line, then — after a short dribble — played a through ball toward Urruti, who took a touch and fired past goalkeeper John Pulskamp.
The score marked a frustrating result for Sporting (2-2-1), which controlled posession (55.5-44.5%) and vastly outnumbered the Dynamo in shots (16-5). Urruti’s strike was also Houston’s lone shot on goal of the match — and the game winner.
Sporting winger and captain Johnny Russell, who notched an assist in SKC’s win against Austin, came off the field with a groin injury in the 20th minute. Forward Wilson Harris — who scored eight goals in 16 matches for Sporting Kansas City II last year, winning the USL Championship Young Player of the Year award — made his first-team SKC debut Wednesday, coming on for striker Alan Pulido in the 81st minute.
SKC will attempt to redeem itself in its next match, against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 1 p.m. Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. It will also be the first time Children’s Mercy Park will return to full capacity crowds since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club announced Tuesday, with 1,000 tickets being given to local medical professionals.