Sporting Kansas City poured in six goals and shut out Division III squad Union Omaha Wednesday to advance to the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals.
Sporting's 6-0 win was highlighted by braces from Dániel Sallói and Felipe Hernández. Sallói opened scoring for Sporting in the 10th minute before Kortne Ford gave Sporting a 2-0 lead before halftime.
Sallói also opened scoring in the second half before Khiry Shelton and Hernández finished off Union Omaha.
Sporting will face the Sacramento Republic in the semifinals, although time and date are still unknown. The club returns to MLS action on 2 p.m. Saturday with a road match against Seattle.