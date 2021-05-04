Sporting KC home match moved from July to June over Gold Cup conflict
Sporting Kansas City’s home match against Austin FC for July 17 has been moved to June 12, the club announced Tuesday.
Due to SKC’s home venue, Children’s Mercy Park, being announced as a host venue for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup last month, the game was moved up five weeks to prevent a conflict between match days.
Kickoff for the match is set for 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The rescheduling doesn’t affect Sporting’s home match with Austin already scheduled for this weekend, slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the same venue.
— Briar Napier