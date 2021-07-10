Sporting KC's Busio ready for Gold Cup, national team debut

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio anxiously waited for a text from U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. It was June 29, about a week after the 19-year-old was named to the provisional roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup, waiting to learn if he made the final cut.
“I kind of went through the whole day, I didn’t get emails or texts or anything, so I was in the back of my head like, ‘I’m a little disappointed,’” Busio said. “I didn’t think I made it.”
A message finally came late that night while Busio was playing video games with some teammates.
Busio knew what the text meant. He turned off his mic and got on the phone.
“I was a little shocked because you weren’t expecting it the whole day, and it came at like 10 o’clock at night,” Busio said. “I went to sleep good that night. Obviously I was extremely happy about it.”
Busio’s inclusion on the final Gold Cup roster made the Greensboro, North Carolina, native the second-youngest American ever included on a roster for the North American championship.
The Gold Cup is a biannual tournament that determines the champion of Concacaf, soccer's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean. All three of the U.S.' matches in the group stage for the 2021 tournament are being held in Kansas City, Kansas, beginning Sunday with a matchup against Haiti.
Busio called his parents after getting off the phone with Berhalter to tell them the news.
“I called my mom right away,” Busio said. “I woke her up from her sleep because they’re an hour ahead of us. … Her and my dad, they were extremely happy for me. My brother and sister, they’re always supportive of me, and they’ve loved it.”
Busio moved to the Sporting Kansas City Academy from North Carolina Fusion in 2016. He signed a Homegrown Player contract with Sporting the following year, which made him the youngest player to join an MLS first team since Freddy Adu in 2004. Busio made his professional debut with SKC’s reserves in April 2018 and made his first-team debut in July of that year.
SKC manager Peter Vermes has monitored Busio’s development since the midfielder joined the club. He said Busio — affectionately nicknamed “Bus” (pronounced ‘boose’) around the team — has impressed since he joined the club and has earned his way onto the senior national team.
“I’m very happy for Bus because I think — I know — he deserves it,” Vermes said. “When someone works hard, executes, performs well and has the mentality and the humbleness and the confidence that he has — I’m very, very happy for them.”
Busio credits Vermes for much of his development as a player and for helping him get his first senior national team call-up.
“Vermes put a lot of trust and faith in me, and he’s trusted me from a really young age, so I think he’s built my career into what it is now,” Busio said. “When I came here as a 14-year-old, from the academy coaches all the way up to the trainers, they all played a part in helping me get here.”
Busio has been linked with a move to Europe, with Italian sides Venezia and Sassuolo among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the midfielder.
“When you start to find a little success, it actually becomes like the spark that ignites the fire,” Vermes said. “That’s why I keep saying that he has such a high ceiling — and he’s not even close to it yet — because of his mentality, because of his pursuit of excellence.”
With the USMNT staying in Kansas City for its Gold Cup Group B games against Haiti, Martinique and Canada, Busio didn't have to travel far when he departed for the national team.
“(Staying in Kansas City) makes it a little easier,” Busio said. “It’s definitely something that I’m looking forward to now because I can hopefully have some family in the stands and some friends and people that have gotten me to this point.”
The Gold Cup roster is “an exciting group of young players” that is expected to challenge for the title, Berhalter said. The USMNT boss is expecting Busio to play an important role on the team.
“I’m really looking forward to getting him in camp and working with him but also testing him at an international level,” Berhalter said. “It’s a great opportunity to see what he can do.”
The USMNT’s goal is to win the Gold Cup despite its youth. Many of the team's biggest stars who play for European club teams were given the Gold Cup off after leading the U.S.'s successful Concacaf Nations League campaign last month. The Gold Cup roster’s average age is 24, and nine players are 23 years old or younger. Busio is eager to get on the pitch.
“I think there’s always pressure playing for your national team — I mean, I guess I wouldn’t know much about it,” Busio said. “We’re all going in there to prove ourselves, and not only to prove ourselves to them, but to win a trophy.”
Being with the national team also offers a reunion for Busio. He and Atlanta United defender George Bello have known each other since they were at a U15 camp together but have not seen each other for about a year. Busio called it “special” to be selected for the senior team with his longtime friend.
Busio is expected to make his senior national team debut in the group stage. In doing so, he will achieve a dream of playing for his country in a major international competition.
“I think it’ll definitely hit me that I’m doing this at the highest level,” Busio said. “I’ve been there with the youth national teams, and that’s one thing. … Going out for the Gold Cup is going to be a whole other experience, so I can’t really imagine it right now, but I’m really excited.”