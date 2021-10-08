Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez was suspended without pay by MLS for the rest of 2021 for violating betting rules, the league announced Friday. The league began an investigation July 5 after Hernandez disclosed to the club "that he was concerned about his personal safety due to his gambling debts," the league said in a news release. Sporting Kansas City "immediately" got in contact with law enforcement to "ensure that Hernandez received necessary support and counseling."
MLS' investigation found that Hernandez placed bets on two league matches, neither of which involved Sporting Kansas City.
Hernandez will be eligible to be reinstated Jan. 1.
"As I continue my mental health recovery, I want to thank Major League Soccer, the Sporting KC Club ownership, the MLS Players Association, my agents at Wasserman, my coaches, teammates, my family and fans for their support," Hernandez said in a statement on Twitter. "To everyone who has reached out, it is greatly appreciated."
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes appeared in a press conference Friday afternoon to address the situation.
"Him coming forward took a lot of courage," Vermes said. ... "I truly believe that he wanted to do the right thing, and I think he's working hard to get himself on the right track."
Hernandez has not been with the club since he came clean about his addiction. Vermes also said that the players weren't aware why Hernandez was away from the club until recently.
"I'm proud of them for the support that they have provided to Felipe," Vermes said. ... "I spoke to them for the first time this morning in detail of what had occurred, but they've been nothing but incredibly supportive."
Vermes said that, if Hernandez is "following his therapy and all the things he has to do," he would welcome him back to the team "100%." He also lauded MLS' work in the investigation process, saying the league did a "tremendous job" in light of the occurrences, thanking the league for its professionalism.
"We're all human, we make mistakes," Vermes said. ... "I believe that he deserves a second chance, and I would for sure give it to him."
The 23-year-old Hernandez has been with Kansas City since joining the club's academy in 2014. He made his debut with the first team in 2019.
"I look forward to doing everything possible to get back on the field and will work harder than ever to help Sporting KC achieve its goals," Hernandez said in his statement.