Sporting Kansas City academy coach Rumba Munthali was named to the 2021-22 MLS NEXT Equity Action Committee on Thursday, a nine-person committee that will "facilitate positive change for an aware, equitable, just and responsible soccer community."
Munthali will be on the committee with five other coaches — Columbus Crew's Mutanda Kwesele, Real Salt Lake's Arnold Rijsenburg, Baltimore Armor's Akinola Lake, Sheriffs FC's Omar Cervantes and Weston FC's Chris Nurse — two representatives from the MLS-partnered Girls Academy (Lesle Gallimore and Nikki Washington) and Toronto FC player Justin Morrow, the executive director of the player coalition Black Players for Change.
MLS NEXT is Major League Soccer's revamp of its youth team development system that was introduced in mid-2020. It's a successor to the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, which folded in April 2020 because of COVID-19-related financial issues, and will begin to be used this season.