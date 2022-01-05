St. Louis City SC has its man.
The MLS expansion franchise, which is set to start league play in 2023, announced former New York Red Bulls assistant coach Bradley Carnell as the first coach in club history Wednesday morning. St. Louis City announced his hiring with a news conference.
“I am grateful to be a part of the St. Louis CITY family, a team where I can help build something special in a city that is already so passionate about soccer,” Carnell said in a news release. ... “I am looking forward to establishing a team that reflects St. Louis — one that’s diverse, hardworking and community led.”
Carnell, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, represented his country 42 times and played in the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He started his playing career at Wits University — now Bidvest Wits FC — and Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa before moving to Germany with Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach. At Stuttgart, he played under current Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who played a big role in his playing and coaching careers.
He played for Hansa Rostock in Germany before finishing his playing career in South Africa with Supersport United.
“As a player, he embodied the intense, counter-press and quick transitional play that will define CITY’s style of play,” St. Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in the release. ... “His hunger and determination to succeed will get the best out of our players.”
Carnell began his coaching career with the Johannesburg men’s team before joining Orlando Pirates as an assistant. He then joined New York in 2017 as an assistant, where he stayed until his hiring in St. Louis.
He was named interim coach of the Red Bulls in 2020 when the club fired then-coach Chris Armas. Carnell led New York to a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference and is the only interim coach to lead a team to the playoffs in MLS history.
“We can honestly say that we got our top candidate for the club’s first head coach position and wanted to get him on board early given the integral role he’ll play in building our first team,” Pfannenstiel said in the release. “We knew it was important to have someone who understood the ins and outs of the MLS, as well as the international market, and Bradley has all the attributes we were looking for.”