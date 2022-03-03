St. Louis City SC announced the signing of João Klauss from German Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim as the club’s first designated player. The Brazilian forward is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V. in Belgium.
He signed a 3½-year deal with the option of an extra year. The amount of the deal was not disclosed. He will join City in July, pending his ITC, work authorization and medical check.
Klauss, 25, signed with Hoffenheim in 2017 after being pursued by current St. Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.
“He has tremendous capacity to score and create chances for his teammates,” Pfannenstiel said in a news release. “Those attributes will surely help our team. His prime is ahead of him, and we are excited to help him maximize his potential.”
Klauss was loaned to Finish club HJK Helsinki after his first season at Hoffenheim and finished as the leading scorer with 21 goals in the Finish top flight. He joined LASK in Austria the following season on loan and scored 24 goals in all competitions.
He has made 10 appearances for Hoffenheim’s first team.
Pfannenstiel has stated that he wants to implement a high-pressing and fast transitional and counter-attacking play. Klauss has thrived in that system throughout his career in his several loan spells and his time at Hoffenheim.
“As a coach, it’s always good to have a quality striker on your team and Klauss is a player that is also willing to do the dirty work defensively,” St. Louis City coach Bradley Carnell said in the release. “We are excited to welcome Klauss to St. Louis and help make this city his home.”