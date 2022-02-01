St. Louis CITY SC announced the signing of Bosnian international left back, Selmir Pidro, from FK Sarajevo for an undisclosed fee through 2025. The move is pending work authorization and a medical check.
Pidro, 23, will finish the season with Sarajevo before joining St. Louis in July 2022 ahead of the franchise's inaugural MLS season in 2023.
“Pidro is a very hard-working player that not only fits well with our style of play but is a young player with significant experience,” St. Louis CITY sporting director, Lutz Pfannenstiel, said in a news release. “He’s been on our radar for a while now, and we’re confident that he can have immediate impact in the league."
A native of Bugojno, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Pidro signed with FK Sarajevo's Academy in 2014 and made his first team debut in 2018. He was first called into the Bosnian senior national team in March 2021 for a friendly against Costa Rica. He played against the U.S. on Dec. 18.
Pidro has won four titles with FK Sarajevo.
“This is a historical moment not only for FK Sarajevo or for Selmir Pidro but for all Bosnian soccer," FK Sarajevo President, Ismir Mirvić, said in the release. "It’s the ultimate testament to our Academy, as a place that continuously builds talent and will pave the way for other Bosnian kids to have their American dream come true."