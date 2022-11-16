St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home

ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark.
Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey slowly started to populate the block they called “Louligan Street.” The St. Louligans supporters group was one of many that hung out outside, while other fans retreated inside to grab a drink and stave off another bitter-cold November evening in Missouri, at least for another couple of hours.
Anticipation for Wednesday night’s exhibition game between St. Louis City2 and German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen slowly built. Around 6 p.m., fans lined up outside and soon after began the march to nearby CityPark for the first time.
“St. Louis is wonderful! It’s the home of toasted ravioli. St. Louis is wonderful!” fans chanted as they turned onto North 22nd Street, entered the stadium’s northwest gate and filed into the supporter’s section for the first time.
A little more than an hour later, the match kicked off. City2 lost to Leverkusen 3-0 on the pitch, but the scoreline was never going to matter. A capacity crowd of 22,500 fans filled CityPark, hungry to experience the moment St. Louis showcased its brand new soccer- specific stadium to the world.
“We’re sitting here watching all these people walk around right across from the stadium, and it still doesn’t feel real,” said Mitch Morice, who helped start the St. Louligans supporters group. “I have a feeling that once the first goal is scored and everyone goes berserk for the first time, that’s when I can sit back and say ‘OK. This is actually happening, and we are here.’”
A soccer-specific stadium and hopes of an MLS team seemed dead in the water in April 2017, when citizens voted down a resolution to fund a new soccer stadium 53% to 47% on a general municipal ballot. Before the vote, league commissioner Don Garber said the city would likely not receive an MLS expansion team should the resolution not go through.
“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, St. Louis is never going to get an MLS team,’” said Andy Haase, one of the founders of the St. Louis City Punks supporters group. “Then, when the new ownership group came in and really pulled it through, it has been surreal ever since.”
In October 2018, club leaders made a new proposal — a privately funded stadium owned by the club itself. The proposal garnered more support and was ultimately approved. In August 2019, MLS announced St. Louis as its 28th club, which set the groundwork for Wednesday night and the upcoming MLS season.
Home to big soccer names such as Taylor Twellman, Becky Sauerbrunn, Tim Ream and Josh Sargent, St. Louis is a city with deep soccer roots. Even with the Cardinals in MLB and Blues in NHL, St. Louis sports fans were hungry for professional soccer — Wednesday night’s sell-out crowd in sub-freezing temperatures further proved that.
“Before, it was a beautiful stadium that we looked at over from the training pitch,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “Tonight, 22,500 people here were really pushing you. It was a great appetizer for what’s happening next year.
“Lucky for us, we don’t play against Leverkusen.”
Morice and Haase were two of many fans who followed soccer in St. Louis before St. Louis City SC existed. Back when Saint Louis FC, an entirely different club, played in the USL. And before that, too.
“Other than Minnesota (United FC), we are the only MLS team who has supported a team at every level of the U.S. Soccer pyramid,” Morice said. “It has grown from a couple hundred people to several thousand tonight.”
Deep in the heart of a sports-crazed city, CityPark is situated on Market Street, within a few minutes’ walk of Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium. Fans couldn’t ask for a better location.
Lining the stadium’s east side is the Lou Fusz Plaza, over 100,000 square feet of space with food trucks, a DJ and stage for pregame performances. Ahead of Wednesday’s game, a band took the stage and played traditional German music, complemented by several dancers.
The stadium itself fits the neighborhood like a glove. It’s difficult to spot if you’re not looking for it or further than a block away. Then it comes into focus, a sleek, modern stadium built both above and below street level and accented with red lights.
“It’s very European,” Haase said. “They build soccer stadiums in neighborhoods, and (the stadiums) are just there and feel like a part of the neighborhood. It fits.”
Walk inside, and it’s even more stunning. Stand in the southwest corner and look straight ahead, and you’ll spot the St. Louis Arch down Market Street. Look across the field, and you’ll see the 3,000-seat supporters section that several groups from the St. Louligans to St. Louis City Punks and Fleur De Noise call home.
The section also offers quite a few unique aspects that the supporters groups worked out with the club itself, down to something even as little as cupholders for seats that aren’t meant to go down and a water filling station.
“It’s a running joke that there are water bottle refilling stations,” Morse said. “No stadium has that because they want to make $6 off you for a bottle of water. It’s a premium facility. We’re excited; now, it’s real.”
St. Louis City2 was initially supposed to open CityPark with a game against Sporting Kansas City II on Sept. 18. However, a power distribution system at the stadium forced the club to make a last-second pivot to host it on the campus of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. On Oct. 27, fans finally got their wish when the club officially announced the exhibition against Leverkusen.
Nicknamed “Die Werkself” — a German phrase that roughly translates to “the Workers Club” — Leverkusen made sense as first opponents at CityPark. The city of St. Louis has a strong German history. Pfannenstiel is from Germany and has many connections there from his time working for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Fortuna Dusseldorf. Leverkusen, a club owned by German pharmaceutical company AG Bayer, has a crop science corporate headquarters in St. Louis.
Take one look at the roster Pfannenstiel has already assembled, and you can pick up on the German influence. Swiss goalkeeper Roman Bürki played in the Bundesliga between 2014 and 2022, suiting up for both FC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund.
Forward João Klauss came to St. Louis from Hoffenheim, and Tomas Ostrák last played for 1. FC Köln. Eduard Löwen came from Hertha Berlin.
Although the match carried the title of a “friendly,” Leverkusen started a relatively strong lineup Wednesday with players who see the field in the Bundesliga each weekend. Callum Hudson-Odoi, who recently played with Chelsea in the English Premier League, scored a goal and netted an assist. Karim Bellarabi and Jonathan Tah also started, while Xabi Alonso, a former World Cup-winner with Spain, paced up and down the touchline.
Die Werkself’s quality overwhelmed St. Louis City2 as Adam Hlozek scored a brace, but City2 also put together a few fun moments that brought the sellout crowd to its feet.
“You could feel the energy and excitement,” St. Louis City2’s Joshua Yaro said. “I think the city has been waiting for this moment a long time, so it was special to share that moment with the fans tonight.”
Wednesday may have only been a soft launch, but the event itself felt much bigger, from the festivities in the plaza to the march to the match and 22,500 people in the stands. It was an evening months in the making.
“It’s surreal,” Haase said. “After doing games all season at SIUE and SLU, I’m pumped we get to watch a game at the stadium.”
In late February, St. Louis City2 will shed its “2” tag and become St. Louis SC when they join MLS and kick off the 2023 season. A year after going back and forth between several stadiums, St. Louis soccer fans finally have a new, permanent place to call home.