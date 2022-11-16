 Skip to main content
St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home

ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark.

Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey slowly started to populate the block they called “Louligan Street.” The St. Louligans supporters group was one of many that hung out outside, while other fans retreated inside to grab a drink and stave off another bitter-cold November evening in Missouri, at least for another couple of hours.

Demir Alvarez, 3, plays with a soccer ball

Demir Alvarez, 3, plays with a soccer ball Wednesday at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis. Lining the stadium’s east side is the Lou Fusz Plaza, over 100,000 square feet of space with food trucks, a DJ and stage for pregame performances.
St Louis CITY SC stands on the field with children during the national anthem

St Louis City2 players stand on the field with game mascots during the national anthem Wednesday at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis. The stadium will host St. Louis City SC, which is the latest MLS expansion club.
Wan Kuzain Bin Wan Kamal kicks the ball

St. Louis City2's Wan Kuzain Bin Wan Kamal, middle, passes the ball Wednesday at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis. City2 had 14 shots during the game.
Fans wave flags in the stands

Fans wave flags in the stands during an exhibition game between St. Louis City2 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis. CityPark Stadium can hold up to 22,500 people.
Ezra Armstrong, left, and Aidan Sertdemir battle

St. Louis City2 defender Ezra Armstrong, left, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen midfielder Zidan Sertdemir battle for the ball Wednesday at City Park Stadium in St. Louis. Bundesliga side Leverkusen defeated City2 3-0 in the first game at CityPark Stadium. 
Trisha Grither, far right, and Oliver, 9, watch the game

Trisha Grither, right, and Oliver, 9, watch the game Wednesday at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis. In August 2019, MLS announced St. Louis as its 28th club.
Niklas Lomb dives towards the ball

St Louis City2 goalkeeper Niklas Lomb dives to make a save Wednesday at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis.
From left, Xander, 4, Lauren, Julian, 4, and Jake Smith watch the game

From left, Xander, 4, Lauren, Julian, 4, and Jake Smith watch the game between St. Louis City2 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday at CityPark Stadium. St. Louis City SC will play its season opener in February.
