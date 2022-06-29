Two former Missouri big men, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Jontay Porter, have homes for the 2022 NBA Summer League season.
Tilmon landed on the Orlando Magic squad, the team announced Wednesday, and Porter will play for the Nuggets, the Denver Post first reported. Porter’s brother, Michael Porter Jr., also plays for the Nuggets.
Porter and Tilmon spent their first year at MU together in 2017-18 and reached the NCAA Tournament. Tilmon ultimately spent four years at Missouri, where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Porter played under coach Cuonzo Martin for one season, averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and nearly two blocks. He opted not to enter the NBA Draft after his freshman campaign, but tore his ACL before his sophomore season season and did not appear in any games.
Tilmon spent last year with the Lakeland Magic where he scored more than 10 points and five rebounds per game. This is his second stint with the Orlando Magic in the Summer League.
Porter's first NBA opportunity came in the Memphis Grizzlies organization where he played in 11 games during the 2020-21 season. He was waived by the team in July 2021.