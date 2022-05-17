From seemingly nowhere, YuTa Tsai suddenly became Missouri men’s golf’s best chance at a presence at the national championship.
The junior soared 36 spots up the leaderboard with a second-round 5-under 67, tying the low round of the day Tuesday in the NCAA Norman Regionals at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.
Tsai started Round 2 outside of the top 50 on the individual leaderboard at 4 over. But an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys later, and his 36-hole total was at 1 under.
It puts him in contention for the one individual spot offered at each regional site to the national championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. The top five teams at each site make it through, and the lowest individual scorer not on any of those teams also is granted a berth.
Four players are currently ahead of Tsai for the single spot, although the nature of the format makes that liable to change. All four players are two strokes ahead of Tsai at 3 under.
Every other player between Tsai (tied for 17th) and the 10-under-par mark that leads the event is currently traveling to Scottsdale with their teams.
But if Tsai’s going, it looks like he’ll probably be going alone.
Missouri found itself even further adrift of the cut line after posting 8 over as a team in Round 2, leaving it 14 over for the event and tied for ninth. The Tigers are 18 strokes behind Utah, which currently occupies the fifth and final spot.
Former Tolton standout Jack Parker, who was MU’s lowest individual at 1 under entering Round 2, shot 75 to fall 10 spots to a tied for 28th. Parker suffered a card-wrecker at the par-3 sixth, where he made a triple bogey that soured an otherwise steady round.
Charlie Crockett enters the final 18 holes in a tie for 48th after posting a second straight 75.
Missouri’s team score suffered with its fourth counting score, as it had to take a 79 from Jack Lundin. MU’s fifth man, Tommy Boone, had his score dropped after shooting 81.
Auburn currently holds a six-stoke lead at 20 under over host-team Oklahoma on the team table. Texas and Ole Miss sit in third and fourth, respectively.
As it stands, South Carolina is the first team out in sixth place, but the Gamecocks are only one stroke behind Utah with one round remaining.
Missouri will begin the third round at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in Norman.