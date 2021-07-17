KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Canada hadn’t beaten the U.S. since 1985 going into an Oct. 15, 2019, clash between the two sides. That night in Toronto changed that, with the Canadians running away with a 2-0 win.
The match showed that manager John Herdman’s Canadians could play with their southern neighbors.
The two sides renew their budding rivalry at 4 p.m. Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park. Neither team can field their best 11, with the Americans selecting an experimental squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup and Canada without Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and a number of other key players.
“I think the resurgent teams in Concacaf are the United States and Canada,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said. “I got a lot of respect for what they did. It’s great to have them in the qualifying group.”
Herdman said the players look forward to playing in the games against the U.S.
“Certainly in recent times, the game in Toronto and Orlando, they were good matches,” Herdman said. “(I’m) expecting something similar (Sunday), and it should have some fireworks.”
Both sides come into the match boasting 2-0-0 records and a guaranteed place in the knockout rounds. Canada has the slight edge in goal difference, which has it on top of the group after beating both Martinique and Haiti 4-1.
The U.S. beat Haiti 1-0 and Martinique 6-1. The Americans need to win the match against Canada to finish first in the group.
“This group is not satisfied with just qualifying for the next round,” U.S. defender Reggie Cannon said. “This group strives for greatness, we don’t try to settle for mediocrity. … I think it’s going to be incredibly important to secure those three points to be on top of the group.”
Canada also has its eyes set on the first-place spot.
“I used to see this rivalry as a spectator, but now you get to live it, you get to feel the emotions,” Canada midfielder Samuel Piette said. “When you play for your country, especially at this level at this tournament, that means a lot for us.
“You go in there to win.”
There are similarities in the development of the two teams over the years. Canada made it to the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, meaning the rivalry will see at least two more matches before Qatar 2022.
“I think (Canada’s) a good team,” Berhalter said. “You look at the development of their player pool, similar to ours, it’s young players and they’ve really taken that next step and arrived on the international level.”