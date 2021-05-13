The United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) is returning to Kansas City.
With the announcement of the 2021 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) Gold Cup schedule Thursday, the USMNT will play all of its matches in Group B at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Americans will play against the winner of Preliminary Match 7 at 7:30 p.m. July 11, Martinique at 8:30 p.m. July 15 and Canada at 4 p.m. July 18. The possible teams that could fill the remaining slot in Group B are Haiti, Bermuda, Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which will play a four-team playoff from July 2-6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to determine the U.S.'s final group foe.
The U.S. is unbeaten (7-0-1) all-time in matches played in Kansas City, the most recent of which came in a 1-0 win against Panama in the 2019 Gold Cup on June 26, 2019. The three matches at Children's Mercy Park this summer will make it the seventh, eighth and ninth times that the Americans have played in Kansas City this decade.
Canada, which the U.S. is 15-9-11 all-time against, is undoubtedly the Americans' strongest Group B opposition. The Canadians have one of the world's best young talents in left back/winger Alphonso Davies, with the 20-year-old having already started and won a UEFA Champions League final with German powerhouse Bayern Munich.
Meanwhile, the USMNT is 2-0-0 all-time against Martinique, but got a scare from the island territory of France as the U.S. only won 3-2 in their last meeting at the 2017 Gold Cup. The Americans are 18-8-5 combined in their history against the possible remaining teams in Group B.