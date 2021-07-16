The U.S. men’s national soccer team secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Concacaf Gold Cup with an emphatic 6-1 win over Martinique on Thursday night. They face Canada on Sunday needing a win to take first place in the group.
“We have a goal to win the group and we want to do that,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said. “To be able to do that, we’re going to have to beat Canada, it’s a good team.”
The U.S. has beaten both Haiti and Martinique in the Gold Cup, two teams with varying levels of quality. Despite that, the games gave a strong basis of how the U.S. should play in the group-deciding match Sunday.
Gianluca Busio has impressed
There was a noticeable difference in the United States' midfield play when Busio was on the pitch as opposed to Jackson Yueill. The Sporting Kansas City man did just about everything right in his senior national team debut and hardly put a foot wrong against Martinique just four days later.
Busio’s constant movement and vision with the ball makes him a threat from just about anywhere. He completed the match against Martinique with 88 percent passing accuracy and five chances created.
Yueill, albeit against a better Haitian side, had 86 percent passing accuracy but only one chance created.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” Berhalter said of Busio. “These are the guys that have really impressed me in camp.”
Defense needs to improve
The U.S. has only allowed one goal thus far in the Gold Cup but it could have, and should have, been more. The match against Haiti very well could have gone sideways if Frantzdy Pierrot wasn’t out of the match because of Covid-19.
The U.S. allowed 10 shots against a depleted Haiti team. That could possibly be put down to the players not being used to playing with each other, but the trend continued against Martinique.
Martinique took 13 shots, created eight big chances and scored off a penalty from Emmanuel Riviere. U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner was forced into four saves, which could be argued is too many when looking at the players at each team’s disposal.
“I think our positional play can improve,” Berhalter said after the Martinique match. “At times we were too open in the middle of the field, our defensive pressure could have been better.”
Daryl Dike and Matthew Hoppe worked well together
Again, looking at the Martinique match for real value should be met with caution.
But Dike convinced many people that he should be the starting striker for the U.S., and not just for the Canada match Sunday.
Hoppe played a bit off Dike, who was the main striker, and the pair worked together in complete harmony. That chemistry was on display for the Americans’ first goal as Hoppe found Dike with a perfect cross, and Dike put it in with a sublime header.
“I think (Hoppe) did an excellent job,” Berhalter said. “I think he did well, and we’re also bearing in mind that he is in preseason (with Schalke).”
Berhalter also praised Dike.
“I think he performed well,” Berhalter said. “He scored some good goals. He showed why we really rate him and think he’s an important part of our team.”