The U.S. men’s national soccer team looks to build on its Concacaf Gold Cup opening 1-0 win against Haiti when it faces Martinique at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas. Kickoff is set to begin after the conclusion of the Canada-Haiti match.
Manager Gregg Berhalter hopes the U.S. will improve after an underwhelming performance left much to be desired against the Haitians. After that match, Berhalter said the U.S. needed to improve in a number of areas.
“We prepare very similar to every other opponent,” Berhalter said. “We give them a lot of respect, we look at their strengths, we look at their weaknesses, we think about a way we can hurt them and a way we won’t be hurt.”
U.S. centerback Walker Zimmerman said the U.S. can’t overlook Martinique. He said he and his team can’t “get ahead of ourselves” and need to take Les Matinino’s threats seriously.
“Every match in international football is difficult,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not a friendly, and that’s what we’ve gotta get through our heads. This is a competition, we’re here to win it and they’re here to win it as well.”
Martinique comes into the match off of a 4-1 loss to Canada. Les Matinino looks to improve when they face the tournament’s host. Martinique midfielder Stephane Abaul said that the approach to the upcoming match would be different than the loss against Canada.
“We made some individual mistakes and conceded goals,” Abaul said. “We’re going to follow the instructions of (manager Mario Bocaly) to improve what needs to be improved.”
Bocaly said the U.S. has strong players on the outside and that Martinique is focused on trying to stop the American attack and spur on its own attacks. He said the game against Canada was “a bad day at the office.”
“We need to find solutions to try and counter the U.S. squad,” Bocaly said. “But also to see what solutions we might have to cause them problems. There’s a whole reflection around this.”
Thursday night’s match will be the third all-time meeting between the U.S. and Martinique and the first since 2017. The U.S. won both of the other matches, 2-0 in 2003 and 3-2 in 2017.
The 2017 match is remembered as one that left fans with a sour taste, as Les Matinino battled back from a 2-0 deficit to level the score before Jordan Morris scored the winner for the Americans in the 76th minute.
Berhalter said Martinique has good players that can hurt the U.S. in attack.
“Martinique’s a good team,” Berhalter said. “(Kevin) Fortune on the left wing was excellent, very good dribbler. The forward up front, (Emmanuel) Riviere, really good forward (and) has played in Serie A.”
“It’s going to be a difficult game,” he continued. “We’re not expecting an easy game by any means.”