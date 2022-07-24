Professional football is returning to The Dome at America’s Center.
Sunday, during an XFL event held in Arlington, Texas, and streamed on YouTube, the league announced its eight host cities and venues for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.
In addition to a St. Louis squad, which will play its home games at The Dome at America’s Center downtown, the eight-team league will feature three franchises in Texas — Arlington, Houston and San Antonio — as well as ones in Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; Seattle and Washington, D.C.
There was no mention of team nicknames Sunday, so it was not known if the BattleHawks moniker will be revived for the local club. That’s what it was called for the last version of the XFL, in 2020.
The St. Louis franchise will be led by head coach Anthony Becht, who spent 11 seasons as an NFL tight end. The Pennsylvania native played his college ball at West Virginia and was selected in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft by the New York Jets.
After five seasons in New York, he spent three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before single seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 16 games with the Rams in 2008, finishing with six catches for 39 yards.
Becht, who will celebrate his 45th birthday in August, played in 167 NFL games and had 188 career catches, finishing with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He enjoyed his best season in 2003, when he had 40 catches for 356 yards and four touchdowns with the Jets.
“I spent a year and a half in St. Louis as an NFL player and I’m telling you, it’s the greatest sports town in the world,” Becht said. “I am so excited to get to St. Louis and interact with the fans, to have my players interact with the fans, and be a part of the community. We’ve got the most loyal fans out there and I already know we’re going to have a great turnout at our games at The Dome. St. Louis fans, get ready and get loud because the XFL is coming back.”
Other St. Louis staff members announced include director of player personnel Dave Boller, offensive coordinator Bruce Gradkowski and defensive coordinator Nathaniel “Donnie” Abraham. Boller was a scout with the St. Louis Rams.
Jonathan Hayes, who was the BattleHawks’ coach, is offensive coordinator for Arlington.
The other head coaches introduced Sunday were former Rams coach Jim Haslett for Seattle, Bob Stoops for Arlington, Wade Phillips for Houston, Hines Ward for San Antonio, Terrell Buckley for Orlando, Rod Woodson for Las Vegas and Reggie Barlow for Washington.
Fans interested in season tickets can go to XFL.com/tickets.
The XFL’s ownership group is led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners.
“We’ve had a clear vision for the XFL — the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life,” said Garcia, the chairwoman and league owner. “Today, our league takes another step closer to 2023 kickoff. ... What brings a league to life is the passion of the fandom behind it. In each of these cities, we will co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so that they represent the unique fabrics of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready for kickoff in January.”
Fellow XFL owner Johnson, who’s better known for his acting and wrestling background, talked about his football days and about being “Player 54” on a 53-man roster.
“This is the opportunity for guys looking for that chance, to get a chance to play professional football,” he said. “This league is about opportunities, it’s a chance for guys to pursue their dreams and to hopefully support their families.”
The XFL recently announced a five-year broadcast agreement with ESPN and the Disney Co. All of the league’s games are scheduled to be shown on ABC, ESPN or FX.
The regular season is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023. There will be two playoff games with winners advancing to a championship contest.
The XFL recently held showcase events for 275 prospective players in Washington, D.C., Bradenton, Florida, Jackson, Mississippi, Tempe, Arizona, Arlington, Texas, and Honolulu. The XFL Draft will be held in November.
The previous version of the eight-team XFL shut down because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, midway through what was supposed to be a 10-game schedule. The BattleHawks finished 3-2 and were tied with the Washington, D.C., Defenders and New York Guardians atop the XFL’s East Division when the league was halted.
The local squad went 2-0 at The Dome at America’s Center and finished with two of the three best attendance marks in the league — opening the home slate with a crowd of 29,994 for a contest against New York and following up with a crowd of 27,527 for a game against Seattle.
Before the league shutdown, the BattleHawks were confident about setting an XFL attendance mark after making the decision to sell seats in the upper sections of The Dome for a game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
The XFL’s season in 2020 marked the first professional football in St. Louis since Stan Kroenke and the St. Louis Rams left for Los Angeles following the 2015 NFL season.
The original version of the XFL, which lasted one season in 2001, focused mainly on gimmicks. But the second version, run by former NFL quarterback and longtime sports executive Oliver Luck, helped establish a number of innovations — from a new kickoff alignment to its three-tiered extra points — that caught the attention of the NFL.