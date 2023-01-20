Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia officially announced his commitment to MU on Friday via his personal Twitter account. 

It was first reported late Thursday night by ESPN's Pete Thamel that the former four-star recruit would be joining the Tigers after two years with the Hurricanes.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

Recommended for you