Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia officially announced his commitment to MU on Friday via his personal Twitter account.
It was first reported late Thursday night by ESPN's Pete Thamel that the former four-star recruit would be joining the Tigers after two years with the Hurricanes.
Garcia comes to Columbia with three years of eligibility and as one of the program's most highly ranked prospects ever. The 6-foot-3 QB was ESPN's 23rd-ranked player in the 2021 class. According to 247Sports' consensus ratings, Garcia is the seventh-best prospect for MU.
Ranked ahead of him at second is freshman wide receiver Luther Burden, who will look to lead the Tigers' stable of receivers in 2023.
Garcia will have plenty of opportunity to work with Burden, Mookie Cooper and transfer receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Dannis Jackson this spring in the absence of Brady Cook, who is recovering after recent recent surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Freshman Sam Horn and recent Hutchinson Community College commit Dylan Laible will also receive snaps this spring.
Garcia struggled to make a big impact for a Miami team that finished 5-7 last season. He appeared in eight games, completing 59% of his passes for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.
While the California native's two seasons with the Hurricanes weren't perfect, he still has the big arm and quick release that put him on the radar of the nation's top teams out of high school.
Garcia's makeup looks to be a natural fit for the pass-heavy, downfield offense new coordinator Kirby Moore is looking to implement next season.
Tigers offer Miami center Clark
MU offered Miami center Jakai Clark on Friday. The junior is a former three-star recruit out of Grayson High School in Georgia, where he played with Garcia.