Quarterback battles in high school, college molded Missouri's Shawn Robinson

During Missouri football practice last fall, you wouldn’t have found Shawn Robinson with the rest of the offense.
The MU quarterback was in one of two places: biding his time with the scout team on another practice field or taking part in a program described as “football grad school” under the tutelage of former Director of Character and Culture Development Austyn Carta-Samuels.
After Robinson transferred from TCU in 2018, the NCAA denied a waiver for immediate eligibility. Robinson was stuck in limbo for the 2019 season while Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant took the reins of Missouri’s offense. Robinson — a former U.S. Army All-American and Power Five starter — was put in the shadows after years in the spotlight.
During that time, Robinson worked closely with Carta-Samuels, who wasn’t retained after the firing of Barry Odom last November, on his throwing mechanics and football knowledge, but he also overhauled his mental approach and planned what he wanted the back half of his college career at Missouri to look like.
That introspection brought a couple of questions for Robinson and Carta-Samuels to answer in the fall.
“Who is Shawn? What does he want? Why does he want it?” Carta-Samuels said. “And then (we were) setting a path toward the place of goals and how we’re going to go achieve those things.”
Before Robinson came out of camp this fall as Missouri’s early leader in an ongoing quarterback battle with redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak, he searched for those answers with Carta-Samuels, who was in a similar situation back in 2011.
Carta-Samuels was the starting quarterback and team captain for Wyoming for his first two years of college. Much like Robinson, he made the decision to transfer and was forced to the sidelines.
After being denied a release from Wyoming, Carta-Samuels went to West Valley College in California before transferring to Vanderbilt and sitting out a year. Like Robinson, he was relegated to the scout team and had to figure out how his college career would end.
“He knew exactly what I was going through,” Robinson said. “So just having his guidance and wisdom helped out a lot. It helped more than I can explain.”
Carta-Samuels’ experience gave Robinson a sense of urgency and perspective that would shape his year in waiting.
“(It’s) understanding that there are very few days left in your college football career and that every day you wake up, it’s an opportunity to get better and get worse and there requires deep intention if you want to continue to grow,” Carta-Samuels said. “And that’s really where the foundation of everything that (Shawn’s) now doing is on.”
Before his transfer to Missouri, Robinson had been playing football seemingly nonstop his whole childhood in the Dallas area.
He started playing flag football at 5. His mother, Andrea, said he decided he wanted to carve out a future in the sport at age 10 while playing peewee football for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He played under Sanders and other former NFL players, including former Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kevin Mathis, for the Truth team in Sanders’ Primetime Association.
Robinson and his family traveled around the country for weeks at a time to play other youth teams, including one trip that ended in watching Sanders’ Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2011 in Canton, Ohio.
“That’s why I said at 10 he knew,” Andrea said. “He was doing things at the age of 10 at a level that I’ve never seen kids do. It was crazy. They were playing in bowl games and flying to Florida at age 11.”
In high school, Robinson transferred twice because of coaching opportunities for his parents. At his second school, Robinson excelled under his father, Othell, who was an assistant at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. He had a combined 76 touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Robinson transferred again and joined a star-studded team at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, after his dad was hired as the offensive coordinator and his mom as the girls basketball coach. Robinson led an offense that featured future Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and future Missouri offensive lineman Hyrin White to the only state title in school history.
At that point, Robinson was a five-star prospect, but DeSoto head coach Todd Peterman, a family friend who has known Robinson since he was born, entered him into an open competition for the starting quarterback job.
A hamstring injury meant Robinson didn’t officially win the job until the first scrimmage, but he quickly earned the trust of a roster with around 20 future Division I players.
“His work ethic took care of that,” Peterman said. “The other part that came with it was just making plays on the field, and he did that immediately.”
He earned 2016-17 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year honors after accumulating more than 4,800 yards of total offense and 47 touchdowns.
“Nobody wins state without a great quarterback. Not 6A in Texas,” Peterman said. “If you go back and look at the schools who’ve won it, what quarterback they had, they’re always truly special kids. You’ve gotta have one to win one.”
Robinson signed with TCU after winning that state title and was the top-rated quarterback recruit in program history, according to 247Sports. He enrolled in the winter at age 17.
The transition proved to be a difficult one, as Robinson was going to college at a younger age and joining a team without his father involved it for the first time since he was a child. It took some getting used to, Andrea said.
“People always look at his body and some of the things he can do and think that he’s mature; he’s not,” Andrea said. “He’s 17, so the body doesn’t match up with the mind.”
Robinson acclimated in time to start a game near the end of his freshman season. He won the starting job before his sophomore year, but a lingering shoulder injury from high school caused him to sit out the final five games after a mediocre half-season as a starter. Robinson threw for 1,334 yards and had nine touchdowns in seven games.
Robinson’s left shoulder popped out of its socket multiple times throughout the year, hampering his ball security and mobility. Robinson tucks the ball under his left shoulder when he runs, and the injury made it nearly impossible to grip the ball, contributing to Robinson’s 11 turnovers during that season.
“Shawn’s gonna fight through the injury until it is just literally collapsed if he can,” Andrea said.
After sitting for the second half of the year, Robinson decided to transfer and chose Missouri. He applied for immediate eligibility and filed a waiver claiming mistreatment from TCU, but it was denied by the NCAA.
That sent Robinson to Carta-Samuels and Missouri’s scout team, where he took a year off and reflected after arriving at his fourth school in five years.
“Shawn’s just been in the meat grinder for a long time,” Carta-Samuels said. “And what I mean by that is when you’re at DeSoto High School, when you’re the No. 1 team in the state of Texas, it’s a really, really arduous daily investment that you go through. … He has never had a break since the time he was 13 or 14.”
Robinson’s year with the scout team took him out of the meat grinder. He had time to find himself and get fully healthy for the first time since high school.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Robinson said. “I’ve learned so much in my year or year and a half that I’ve been here.”
Robinson outlined a simple but broad goal for his next two or three years in Columbia: reaching his full potential as a quarterback.
“We don’t even know what his potential is yet, but the sky’s the limit for him just because he has the height, he has the athleticism, he throws the ball well enough, he has the strength, he has the mind for it,” Carta-Samuels said. “He’s a great leader in the locker room, so he has all the components.”
That potential isn’t tied to specific outcomes like setting records or earning conference accolades. Robinson instead looks to improve his practice habits and day-to-day effort.
The change in approach included Carta-Samuels’ “football grad school,” where Robinson wrote scouting reports for Missouri’s final six opponents of 2019. Robinson would be up until 2 a.m. some Sunday nights typing out a report on a defense’s philosophy and coverage schemes. The next day, he would go over the report with Carta-Samuels, who saw a drastic improvement in the reports by the end of the fall.
“I just saw a kid get consistently more hungry,” Carta-Samuels said.
That hunger comes from a sense of urgency for Robinson. His future as a professional quarterback is unclear at this point, and he only has two more guaranteed years of football left.
Carta-Samuels instructed Robinson to view the scout team as an opportunity to earn the trust of the first-team defense, which he practiced with instead of the first-team offense.
“Shawn is a dynamic playmaker,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “He was good with his feet and throwing the ball downfield on the scout team last year. He has everything to be a great quarterback in this conference.”
Above: Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson calls a play during the first quarter of Missouri's game against Alabama on Sept. 26 at Memorial Stadium. L.G. Patterson/The Associated Press
That preparation over the last year has already paid dividends this season. One of Robinson’s strengths in an inconsistent debut was his comfort in the offense with making quick reads. He completed a conference-high 76% of his passes against a strong Alabama defense.
Robinson did make some mistakes, holding the ball too long and losing a fumble, and his status for the rest of the season is still unknown.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he is open to the possibility of playing two quarterbacks for the rest of the season, and both Robinson and Bazelak are listed together at the top of the depth chart for the Tigers’ Week 2 matchup with Tennessee.
That shouldn’t be an issue for Robinson, who has competed for a starting job at his previous two schools.
“This kid’s had to compete for his whole career,” Peterman said. “This is nothing new. I just kind of chuckle, you know. ... Is he going to have trouble competing? I’m like, ‘Heck no.’”
Robinson also got to outline what he wants over his next couple of seasons and how he’s going to get there.
“He wanted to be really proud of himself,” Carta-Samuels said. “He has accomplished a lot and done a bunch of work.
“He’s on a quest right now to prove to himself how good he can be.”