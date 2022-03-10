Georgia transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels is expected to consider Missouri, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Daniels is currently on a visit to Oregon State and is also expected to consider West Virginia. He is expected to wait until after spring football to make a decision, per Thamel.
This is not the first transfer quarterback rumored to be interested in Missouri, nor even the first one named Daniels. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz reportedly pursued Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, to the point where he came to Missouri’s campus for a visit before he eventually chose LSU.
Currently, Missouri’s only scholarship quarterbacks are redshirt sophomore Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon. Four-star prospect Sam Horn will be in Columbia as a true freshman in the fall, but he isn’t in spring camp as he finishes his high school baseball career. Cook and Macon are in a competition for the starting job that Horn is expected to join, but Drinkwitz has made it clear that Missouri won’t balk at a chance to upgrade the quarterback room.
“I wouldn’t say we’re actively seeking (transfer quarterbacks), but we’re not actively shying away from it, either,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Daniels originally committed to USC as a five-star in the Class of 2018, when he started every game his freshman year. He lost his sophomore year to a torn ACL in the first game of the season, proceeding to transfer to Georgia the following spring.
At Georgia, Daniels returned from injury toward the end of the 2020 season and started four games including a blowout win over Missouri. He played more than well enough to start the season opener in 2021, but he battled more injury and gradually lost the starting job to Stetson Bennett, who played well enough to start for Georgia in its national championship winning game against Alabama on Jan. 10.
Daniels has two years of eligibility remaining.