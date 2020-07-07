Rock Bridge and Battle's were supposed to grace the diamond for their Service Beyond Self Military Appreciation exhibition game in April. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be canceled. However, the players insisted the show go on.
Tina DeClue, the organizer for the event and wife of Battle manager Doug Boyer, was determined to make that happen.
“As soon as they said, ‘Tina, this is important to us. Is there a way we can still do it?’, I hit the ground running,” she said. “I was going to make sure it happened no matter what.”
Three months later, the Bruins and Spartans got their chance.
Tuesday night's game was also a celebration of those who served their country. Tributes to military members throughout the game were aplenty, with a veteran throwing out a first pitch before the game, and another throwing an honorary pitch at the start of the second inning.
When the action did begin, it was a romp for Rock Bridge. The Bruins won by a score of 19-4 in a four-inning game.
Third baseman Brett Mooney had a huge night for the Bruins, as he went 3-for-4 with five RBI and two triples. Right-fielder Cooper Greenwood also went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two doubles.
Shortstop Hudson Borgmeyer was the only player to not drive in a run at some point for Rock Bridge.
The Bruins scored nine runs in the fourth inning after putting up six in the first and four in the second. The third inning was the only inning in which they did not score a run.
Battle fought its way back in the third when it scored three runs off Rock Bridge pitcher John Crouse; a last-ditch attempt to come back from an insurmountable lead.
Third baseman Kellen Williamson hit an RBI triple in the third inning to give the team some life. Second baseman Braydon Boyer and Noah Fuller also drove in run before center fielder Carson Fewell drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
But this night was not about victory or defeat.
After the fourth inning, both teams gathered along the baselines to honor some of the veterans that were in attendance for the night’s game. Bagpipers played “God Bless America” and a bugle player played “Taps” in honor of those who died while in service.
Boyer and Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe presented a check for $1,840 to the Central Missouri Honor Flight. The event also raised $2,600 for WelcomeHome, an assisted living community for veterans.
Seniors from both teams then brought a cache yellow ribbon out to home plate to show support for all the veterans. This was a night that none of them wanted to miss out on.
“They love hearing our stories,” said DeClue. “Some of them have developed relationships with some of the veterans that come out, otherwise they would never have met that serviceman or woman.”
DeClue usually plans the next year’s event the day after that year’s game ends. When the pandemic hit in March, she had to start all over again.
“I was planning the event twice in one year, and that typically takes a year,” DeClue said. “Once COVID happened, I went into full force because I know it’s had an impact, which is what we want, on our young men.”