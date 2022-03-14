Just days away from the start of the high school girls soccer season, Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Capital City got together Monday afternoon to compete in a preseason jamboree held at Rock Bridge.
All four programs played three 25-minute games in a round-robin format, and while the soccer wasn’t the prettiest it was an opportunity for teams to scrimmage against opponents other than themselves.
“(Jamborees) are great because it gives us a real look at where we are formationally, where our deficiencies are and where we need to work,” Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn said. “We scrimmage at practice, but it’s not the same; that’s why jamborees are tremendously valuable.”
Between games, coaches discussed where their teams sit, players to watch, regular season goals and much more ahead of the 2022 season.
Boardsen coaches first ‘games’ on Battle’s touchline
Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen utilized nearly 15 of his team’s 25 minutes between its second and third jamboree games to coach up his players.
Following a lengthy postgame huddle, he had players stand up and walked them through defensive rotations.
The two 15-minute scrimmages made up Boardsen’s first 50 minutes on the Spartans’ touchline. Hired on Feb. 7, the former Stephens College coach has hardly spent a month with his players.
“Not being able to run offseason conditioning, it was like ‘Okay, what do we got here,’” Boardsen said. “There were a lot of girls that showed a lot of heart through the offseason getting ready.”
The afternoon couldn’t have started much worse for the new hire as the Bruins put two goals past Battle in the span of 25 minutes. Boardsen admitted that he could see some early jitters with the excitement of playing in something resembling a real game for the first time in months but also noted how his team settled down and played with more confidence in the 1-0 loss to Capital City.
While just his first afternoon at the helm of the Spartans, Boardsen arrived in Columbia with plenty of experience, both at high schools and collegiately. As Battle’s third coach in four years, Boardsen said his goal is to help the program take its next step forward while also developing individual players to play at the next level.
“I’ve been blessed to have coached at a collegiate level, especially on the women’s side,” Boardsen said. “My job now, rather than recruit those players, is to make those players recruitable.”
One of those players is senior Natalie Giltrap, who Boardsen believes can play in college. He also named juniors Maliyah Miller and Krista Marks as players to watch.
Tactically, he wants his team to take on more of a possession style. Having the ball, he said, means that opponents can’t score — a message he has preached to his players several times.
The Spartans kick off their season this Saturday against Ozark. Monday was an early test, and while the first two games ended in defeat, Boardsen walked away upbeat.
“I’m really trying to push this program into more of a professional, collegiate look at things because my goal is to get as many of these girls to the college level as I can,” Boardsen said. “There has been a little bit of hesitancy in buying in, but I think players are starting to see not that it’s for the better.”
Kewpies’ depth could pay dividends in 2022
Ready to finally play against an opponent other than themselves, Hickman players approached Monday’s jamboree focused on individual player development. Head coach Wil Ross elected to rotate his team throughout the three games, not worried about results and in doing so learned more about his players.
You don’t have to look further than their first game to witness a perfect example of the Kewpies’ depth. In a 0-0 draw against Rock Bridge, backup goalkeeper Meredith Flippin stepped up and made several key saves, including a few against players in on goal. While just a 25-minute scrimmage, it’s the type of performance that gives a player confidence for when the games matter.
“We talked to them about finding one thing they did well, find one thing you want to work on and keep it simple,” Ross said. “It’s that next step in gearing up for games. Take it for what it’s worth, you’re not going to pick up a whole lot of information out of it, but you can pick up some things here and there.”
Whereas Boardsen had a clear tactical style, Ross said that he prioritizes flexibility. In high school soccer, for example, the Kewpies may play one game against an opponent sitting in a low block and another against a program that presses high up the field.
“If we want to change formations in the middle of a game, I want us to have a team that is comfortable doing that,” Ross said. “So far, I think we’re on the right track.”
After Hickman’s scoreless draw against Rock Bridge, Ross shared his excitement about a midfield deep with talent as well as freshman center back Hattie Hayes. However, the team will run through its two players named Sophia: goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink, a SEMO commit, and forward Sophia Leigh.
“If they’re named Sophia, there’s usually a pretty good chance they will be on the stat book for us,” Ross joked.
The Kewpies bring back an experienced team with 15 players being at least juniors. Ross said he has been encouraged with what he has seen so far.
Rock Bridge enters season with talent and high expectations
After beginning the afternoon with a 0-0 draw to Hickman, the Bruins kicked into high gear for a 2-0 win against Battle and 1-0 victory against Capital City.
Forward Kayla Juengermann and midfielder Madison Hendershott both scored against the Spartans, while Noel Miller scored off a clean, curving strike from the top of the box against the Cavaliers.
Still, countless opportunities went wanting in all three games, whether it was due to a heavy final touch or wayward pass in the final third. While Wittenborn liked some of what he saw, he used the word ”sloppy” to describe some early moments.
“We talked about getting into the habit of finishing those opportunities,” Wittenborn said. “These games don’t matter, but there’s going to be a game where you only have one good scoring chance, and a heavy touch is the difference.”
He said that the focus going into its first game against Ft. Zumwalt West this Saturday will be on passing patterns and positioning. Another emphasis, as it has been all offseason, is building a sense of camaraderie and chemistry.
Natural talent shouldn’t be a question for this Bruins team. They return center back Riley Richardson, who was named CMAC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, as well as All-State player Izzy Cole. And then there’s Juengermann and Hendershott. While just a junior, Hendershott is already committed to play college soccer at Missouri while Juengermann is making the transition from outside back to starting forward.
“I would like to see us play a little harder than we did in the first two games,” Wittenborn said. “That was one of the things we talked about. It’s a jamboree, it’s a warmup, but I wanted us to set the tone that this is how hard we’re going to play every game.”