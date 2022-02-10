Thursday night’s crosstown matchup between Rock Bridge and Battle boys basketball, full of key buckets and timely defense, got the ending it deserved — overtime.
Both teams traded buckets in the final few minutes of regulation and the entirety of overtime, but it was the Bruins (14-8, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) that did just enough to pull away and win 54-51 at Rock Bridge for their third consecutive victory.
“We knew we weren’t just going to come out and beat them by 20 points because they are a good team,” Bruins’ junior Ben Linnemeyer said. “It’s good for us going into the rest of the season to know that we have poise and can stay under control toward the end of a game.”
Tied at 46 points with just under 30 seconds left, Battle junior Justin Goolsby missed a contested running floater that would have helped the Spartans pick up their first-ever win against the Bruins.
At the other end, Rock Bridge junior Kanyon Hummel’s attempted buzzer-beating layup was blocked by sophomore Tate McCubbin, extending the game another four minutes.
The Bruins had struggled to close out games so far this season, losing by single digits several times in recent weeks, but they executed enough down the stretch Thursday to come out with a competitive win.
“We had to fight for this one,” coach Jim Scanlon said. “We haven’t had to fight that hard for a win yet and we needed to learn how to do that.”
Just two days after it jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 73-35 win against Smith-Cotton, Rock Bridge dug itself an early 11-2 hole against the Spartans. The Bruins‘ initial scoreless drought lasted nearly four minutes before junior Mark Hajicek’s shot tickled twine.
In an early timeout, Scanlon delivered a blunt, encouraging message to his team — one that started its first home game since Jan. 14 looking more like visitors than hosts.
“(Scanlon) told us that defense will win this game,” Linnemeyer said. “Even if shots aren’t falling, if we stick to our defensive game plan it will help us pick up a win.”
That’s when Rock Bridge increased both its pressure and intensity, feeding off the home crowd. A minute into the second quarter, the Bruins took their first lead of the game on a made free throw by junior Andrew May and entered halftime up 26-24.
“Instead of continuously taking (jump shots) we slowly moved over to shooting layups,” Hummel said. “That sped the game up.”
Early in the first quarter, Scanlon noticed that Hummel wasn’t playing at 100% and pulled him from the game to let him know. He told his forward to focus on boxing out and finishing.
After that, the 6-foot-8 junior helped spur the Bruins’ first-half comeback with an array of up-and-unders, dunks and put-back baskets. Hummel finished with a game-high 20 points.
In a game where most of its shots didn’t fall, Rock Bridge relied on its defense to keep the score line close early. Thanks to its stifling press, the Bruins generated crucial turnovers which led to numerous transition opportunities.
“Our defense saved us,” Scanlon said. “I told them if you block out and play defense, you have a chance (to win) and we did.”