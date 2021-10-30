No. 4 Rock Bridge boys soccer showed little weakness despite injuries Saturday in a 1-0 win over No. 5 Troy Buchanan in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 tournament.
The Bruins were dominant for most of the afternoon as the Trojan offense hardly proved to be a threat. Midfielders Nicholas Schneider and Max Juengermann and strikers Henry Jenks and Andrew Copeland towered over the midfield and the Buchanan defense, head-balling and contesting everything in sight.
"When you win a few of those close ones early, it gets the other team thinking 'Oh, we just have to let these guys get theirs.'" coach Christopher Horstman said. "Having those guys is certainly an advantage for us."
The control over midfield rewarded Schneider with the lone goal of the match in the sixth minute as Trojan defenders struggled to dislodge him from the box.
"Max (Juegnermann) just flicked it in to me," Schneider said. "I have no clue how it got there but all I saw was the back of the net and I tapped it in."
While the Bruins didn't score again, Schneider's presence was a constant threat all afternoon.
"Once we get to playing those high powered teams, we've got to be ready to contest everything," Schneider said.
His dominance in the box was just a microcosm of what the Bruins were able to do most of the match. They outshot the Trojans 14-4, forcing Buchanan to fight for every inch of ground through the midfield. Even when the Trojans managed to get within striking distance of the goal, the Bruins defense remained stout behind a strong performance from center back Sam McCrary. Like clockwork, McCrary continuously shutdown most of what Buchanan threw at goalkeeper Brendan Clark.
"We are always contesting aerials," McCrary said. "We don't want to allow anything for free. We talk a lot and just want to create mayhem."
Striker Copeland received a yellow card early in the second half, putting a clamp on the Bruins' aggression . The Trojans tried to capitalize, with three of the team's four shots occurring in the second half. But Rock Bridge didn't waiver and continued to control the midfield, with the trio of Juengermann, Schneider and Jenks leaving Buchanan with little room for error.
The win moves the Bruins on to the semifinals , where they'll face Hickman in a highly anticipated rematch. The Bruins have faced the Kewpies early in the season, losing a tight 1-0 match.
"It has been in the back of our minds," Horstman said. "The guys have been hoping for another chance. It should be fun."