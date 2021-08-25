Rock Bridge boys soccer begins its season with a new head coach and a roster full of young but highly enthusiastic players. Christopher “Topher” Horstman, the new coach for the Bruins, has been with the program for eight years, working as the JV coach for four and serving as the varsity assistant for the last three.
The message and culture he wants to establish for his team was made very clear as the group gears up for its season opener Friday.
“We want to set into motion the processes as we want them to be,” Horstman said. “The flow of the game should go through us, and I always expect to compete.”
Horstman also shared how fortunate he is for this season to return to relative normalcy following last season’s issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s just less uncertainty now, less of a worry over people getting very sick,” he said. “We can just focus on one game at a time now.”
The team’s record last season was 10-7-2 and ended with heartbreak in the district tournament, as Blue Springs scored the game-winner near the end of regulation to beat the Bruins 2-1. This season, a lot of young talent looks to step up and push the team beyond its 2020 accomplishments.
Junior Drew Schlimme feels confident in his expectations to “get a winning record and win districts” will be met this year.
“We lost a lot of (seniors), but a lot of guys here understand and know what it takes to get back to where we were,” Schlimme said.
Junior Sam McCrary also shared his excitement for the season and delved into his team’s mentality and preparation before games.
“We’ve just got to keep it loose, chill out, have fun,” he said, “take it a game at a time, and our work will pay off.”
McCrary also made sure to set expectations for himself.
“I’ve got to keep the ball moving, focus on distribution, being that first line of defense,” he said, “assisting my teammates and doing my best to be a good leader.”