After an April 29 matchup, Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb said he wouldn’t be surprised if his Bruins boys tennis teammet Hickman again in two weeks. On Wednesday afternoon the two teams met once again, this time with the district championship on the line.
Just like in the previous matchup, the Bruins defeated the Kewpies, winning 5-0 to clinch their 21st straight title.
The title showdown featured a doubles rematch between Rock Bridge's Akhil Elangovan and Will McAllister, and Hickman's Eric Kvam and Isaac Stiepleman. The Hickman pair took the early lead and found themselves up 5-4. Between games, coach Loeb approached his duo to give them some advice to rally back.
“I told them to make more balls," Loeb said. "Akhil likes to be aggressive at the net, so I reminded him of the strategic things that he could take advantage of.”
Between Loeb’s advice and the vocal support from the Rock Bridge faithful, the two Bruins were able to come back, winning four straight games to take the set 8-5.
Another doubles victory for Will Forsyth and Loeb's son, Ben Loeb, gave the Bruins a 3-0 overall lead heading into singles play. The magic number they needed to hit was 5 as Elangovan took the court against Kvam. Elangovan took the first set handily, but struggled early on in the second. Elangovan visibly seemed frustrated with his own performance and found himself down, but just like his doubles matchup, Elangovan dug down deep and found a way to finish off Kvam and get the win.
With that win, the Bruins were just one win away from the district title.
On Court 4, Rock Bridge’s McAllister clinched the title with the Bruins’ fifth win. For Hall of Fame coach Loeb, this year’s district championship felt a little more special.
“It’s euphoric; this is a big one,” Loeb said. “We haven’t had one like this, because we’ve had such good teams that the focus has been winning state. Now, we’ve had to compete in the district and it means a lot. We had to beat a very good Hickman Kewpies team today.”
This one also meant a lot more due to the opponent.
“It is much more special," coach Loeb said. "It’s always worth extra in any sport, especially if it’s expected to be competitive.”
This victory moves the Bruins on to the Class 3 State Tournament, where they will meet the 16-2 Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars on Monday.