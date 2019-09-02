The Rock Bridge to MU football pipeline continues.
Jalen Logan-Redding, a senior defensive end for the Bruins, announced Monday he has made a verbal commitment to Missouri.
Logan-Redding has a 3-star rating from Rivals and 247Sports.
He chose the Tigers over 12 other offers, according to Rivals. Logan-Redding narrowed his top four to Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas in June. He also held offers from schools such as Nebraska and Notre Dame.
He is the latest recruit with plans to head to Missouri with a connection to Rock Bridge football. Teammate Will Norris announced in July that he plans to play for MU. Current Tigers with a Bruins connection include defensive end Tre Williams and defensive back Martez Manuel, who logged his first collegiate snaps Saturday vs. Wyoming. Manuel graduated from Rock Bridge last year.
Even Missouri head coach Barry Odom spent time at Rock Bridge, coaching the team in 2001 and 2002.
Among Logan-Redding's long list of thank yous in his tweet announcing his decision, he thanked his coaches in Columbia.
"From those at (Columbia Youth Football League) all the way up to my current ones today at Rock Bridge," Logan-Redding wrote, "and all the trainers I've worked with throughout the years for sacrificing their time to make me better at the game of football and as an overall student-athlete, (thank you)."