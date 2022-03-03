Rock Bridge girls basketball‘s season came to an unexpected conclusion at the hands of Blue Springs South in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 final.
With state title aspirations, the Bruins came up a game short of the state tournament, losing to the Jaguars 65-62.
Rock Bridge was ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s SCNext Top 25 heading into the district playoffs, finishing its season 24-1. The Bruins won each of their first two playoff games with relative ease, but came up one possession short Thursday night.
The loss marked the end of senior Averi Kroenke, Kyrah “KK” Brodie and Christina Maltsberger’s Rock Bridge careers. Kroenke will play collegiately at Missouri next season, Brodie at Pepperdine and Maltsberger at Columbia College.
While the defeat will take time to process, especially after making it through the regular season with one defeat, there’s still plenty to be excited about going forward. With several young core players returning, Rock Bridge has reason to look forward to the future.
Hickman returns four starters following district championship loss
Hickman boys basketball dropped the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 title in a 71-40 loss to Blue Springs, ending the high school career of Henry Wilson — the lone senior starter for the Kewpies.
Wilson and senior counterpart Keshawn Oliver off the bench were the only two Hickman shooters to eclipse double figures, accounting for 26 combined points.
The Wildcats controlled the pace on both ends, although the Kewpies cut the deficit to 11 heading into halftime.
Out of the break, Hickman’s offense wasn’t clicking.It was outscored 18-7 in the third quarter. Blue Springs built from there, mounting 16 more points in the final quarter to Hickman’s seven.
The Kewpies return a young core for the 2022-2023 season, with three sophomores — Isaiah Bonaparte, Rodney McNeil and Langston Stroupe — and freshman Brock Camp joining Wilson on the floor for the final game of the season.
Junior Jordan Richardson and sophomore James Townsend add to the rotation of options next season as well.
Hickman ended its 2022 campaign with a Central Missouri Activities Conference title and a 15-12 record.