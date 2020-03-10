High school March Madness sets in for Missouri this month as 16 teams play for the right to be crowned state champions in each of the state’s five classes.
For Rock Bridge, the journey of winning their first Class 5 state championship since 2015 begins by the lake againstOzark .
The Bruins have had a season to remember with a record of 20-5 and a perfect 6-0 mark on their home court, winning their 10th Class 5 District 9 championship in 13 seasons. Rock Bridge has shown it has a well-balanced team built for a run deep into the playoffs.
Part of what makes the Bruins’ attack go is their starting five, but the thing that sets them apart from other schools is their scoring depth. Any night can belong to someone different.
Kyra Brodie is the main cog on the defensive end, blocking shots and getting clutch rebounds. With her 6-foot-4 frame, she’s a tall order for any opposing offense to deal with.
Seniors Sanaa’ St. Andre and Eryn Puett drive an offense characterized by its ability to get hot and score in big bursts. In their game against Helias on February 28, Puett exploded for 34 points while leading the team to a 66-49 victory.
St. Andre was nominated for the McDonald’s High School All-American Game this season and has committed to play college basketball at Missouri-Kansas City.
Sophomore Averi Kroenke has been a rising star over the last two games with dominant two-way performances to push Rock Bridge to a 62-42 district title win over first-seeded Jefferson City. In that victory, she scored 15 points and collected plenty of steals that led to numerous fast break opportunities. She’s the two-way bulldog that can set the tone with her energy on the floor.
Rock Bridge and Ozark are separated defensively by a razor-thin margin. Both surrender around 40 points per game, with Rock Bridge having a slight edge with 40.4, compared to Ozark’s 40.6.
Offensively, Ozark is the slightly better team and a big reason why they carry a 22-6 record going into the tournament. They rely on an explosive offense that has averaged 60.1 points per game. The Bruins will be tested defensively, but the offensive depth should allow them to keep the game competitive.
The winner advances to play the winner of Kickapoo-Republic on March 14 in the state quarterfinals.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Camdenton High School in Camdenton.