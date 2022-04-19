Rock Bridge girls soccer picked up its second win in as many days Tuesday night, taking down Kickapoo 3-0.
Junior Madison Hendershott scored for a second consecutive night, opening the scoring with a right-footed shot that found the far post. She added onto her tally later as she received the ball behind Kickapoo’s back line and poked it in with her left foot.
Noel Wheeler scored the Bruins’ final goal, scoring in transition off an assist by Ayan Omar.
After returning to the win column with a 3-2 victory against Quincy on Monday, Rock Bridge took another positive step, securing its first clean sheet victory since April 4.
The Bruins’ five-game-in-six-day stretch ends against Capital City at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Battle gets convincing win on road
Battle baseball beat Fulton 5-1 on the road. The win marked a strong bounce-back game after a loss to Fort Zumwalt East on Saturday.
The Spartans (7-9) continue their road trip against Smith-Cotton at 5 p.m. Thursday in Sedalia.
Tolton baseball rallies to beat Helias
Tolton baseball stormed back with a four-run seventh inning at Helias to knock off the Crusaders 7-6.
After the Trailblazers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, Helias answered with five runs in the third inning. But with its back against the wall, Tolton regained momentum and held the Crusaders scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
Tolton’s record improves to 3-2 on the season as it returns home to play Eugene at 5 p.m. Thursday at Atkins Park.
Hickman boys tennis secures gold in doubles
The Kewpies hit the courts in the Helias Invite, taking first out of four teams in doubles with senior Jack Hamilton and sophomore Lucas Vessell manning the win.
The second doubles team — juniors Oliver Will and Judah Robbins Bernal — earned the silver medal. In singles play, freshman Reed Villasana battled his way to fourth through two matches.
Junior Josiah Kiley also placed fourth with one match under his belt, as coach Jackson Scheiter noted both Villasana and Kiley have aspects of their respective games to be proud about.
Hickman is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Jefferson City at home.
Rock Bridge boys tennis claims victory over Capital City
Even as a rain delay cut the competition short, Rock Bridge boys tennis wrapped up a dual win in quick fashion with a 5-1 win against Capital City.
The Bruins’ record advances to 12-4 as the team hits the roadat 9 a.m. Friday for the MICDS Tournament of Champions in St. Louis.