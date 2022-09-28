Jefferson City hosted Rock Bridge girls tennis on Wednesday in a match that ended in a comfortable 9-0 victory for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge hasn’t skipped a beat this season, now sporting a 16-3 record after this win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jefferson City hosted Rock Bridge girls tennis on Wednesday in a match that ended in a comfortable 9-0 victory for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge hasn’t skipped a beat this season, now sporting a 16-3 record after this win.
Noel Ramesh played an important role in the Bruins’ victory, winning her singles game against Anagha Garikapaty 8-0.
Ramesh paired up with Kinley Schade in doubles, and the duo won 8-0 in their matchup against Cora Wood and Olivia Littrell.
Jefferson City is now 7-4heading into its next match, which will see the Jays take on Hickman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Columbia..
Rock Bridge is set to open play at the Class 3 District 4 Tournament on Monday.
The Bruins have been in good form this season under the direction of coach Ben Loeb, and are going in search of their 24th straight district title.
General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.