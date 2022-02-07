The job listing for the Rock Bridge football head coach position went online in late November.
The position came open after the Bruins’ season ended in a 48-0 defeat against Liberty in the first round of the Missouri Class 6 playoffs. On Nov. 23, athletic director Michael McGinty confirmed that coach Van Vanatta wouldn’t remain on the sidelines come the fall.
Vanatta went 31-22 in his five seasons with the Bruins and led Rock Bridge to a second-place district finish in 2018. However, after back-to-back first-round exits in the district playoffs, his time in Columbia had run its course.
Nearly three months later, the Bruins have found their guy in Matt Perkins, pending board approval. The former West Plains head coach tweeted that he was taking the position Monday afternoon and went on an Ozark Radio News radio show to discuss his new position.
“It was one of the harder decisions of my life to uproot my family and move out of here,” Perkins told radio host Gary Lee. “But it’s a good opportunity for my family going forward.”
A graduate of Willow Springs High School, Perkins has coached everything from junior high to varsity football in southern Missouri for 18 years. He led the Zizzers to a 29-6 record over the past three seasons, winning two consecutive conference titles.
“It’s a big school in a different area than I’ve ever been in, so it will be new to me,” Perkins said. “I don’t know anybody, so I’ll have to dive in, work and see what I can figure out.”
Girls basketball loses first game this season
It’s hard to stay perfect, especially in high school basketball.
On Saturday, the Bruins suffered their first blemish of the 2021 season in a 49-45 loss to Webster Groves in the Webster Winter Challenge.
The Bruins (18-1) have won games by narrow margins over recent weeks, and last weekend, they finally dropped a close game.
Senior Averi Kroenke and freshman Mari Miller were named to the all-tournament team, as Rock Bridge bounced back Sunday afternoon to take home third place in the tournament with a 59-46 win against Cardinal Ritter.
Next up, the Bruins take on Jefferson City at 6 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City.
Stephens, Rodriguez qualify for girls wrestling state meet
Senior Anna Stephens and sophomore Socorro Rodriguez both advanced to the MSHSSA state wrestling meet after placing second and fourth place, respectively, in the Girls District Championships.
Stephens and Rodriguez, along with sophomore Simone Henry, helped Rock Bridge finish with 50 points— good for 13th place out of 48 programs.
Rodriguez finished in fourth in the 141-pound weight class, while Stephens — who wasn’t sure whether she could compete in the district tournament after suffering an AC joint sprain early last week — came up short in her first-place match, losing by fall to Capital City freshman Jacinda Espinosa in the 130-pound weight class.
Rock Bridge boys wrestling will compete in the Class 4 District Championships on Friday and Saturday at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O’Fallon.
Then it’s the state wrestling meet, which will be from Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena.
Boys basketball prepares for busy week
The Rock Bridge boys basketball team won its lone game last week, taking down Ozark 57-42 in the Central Bank Shootout on Saturday at Helias High School.
Four Bruins scored in double figures and sophomore Sam Kaiser grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench as Rock Bridge advanced to 12-8.
Coach Jim Scanlon’s team didn’t play last week after its game against Smith-Cotton was postponed due to winter weather that hit mid-Missouri.
This week, however, the Bruins play twice with its postponed game against the Tigers rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sedalia and then a conference game against Battle at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.