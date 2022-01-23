The Rock Bridge girls basketball team is now a perfect 15-0, most recently picking up three victories to win the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence this past weekend.
Senior guard Averi Kroenke’s 32 point, 14 rebound and three-assist performance led the Bruins to a 56-40 victory against previously unbeaten St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas) in the tournament’s championship game.
“I’ve seen her play a lot of really good games in the last four years, but that has to be the by far the best game she’s played in a Rock Bridge uniform,” head coach Jill Nagel said. “Thirty-two points is a lot and to be able to see a kid have a performance like that is pretty special.”
The Bruins opened the tournament with a 48-43 win against Blue Springs South and then won 41-37 against Truman to advance to the championship. Throughout the tournament, the Bruins struggled to find consistency for an entire game, building leads before allowing opponents to come back.
“We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had three really good quarters, but that one quarter is where we let other teams back in,” Nagel said. “Then we had to fight a little bit harder to stretch that lead back out.”
Rock Bridge dealt with some adversity midway through the tournament after junior forward Maggie Primus suffered what the coaching staff suspects to be a season-ending injury against the Patriots when her legs got tangled going for a loose ball.
“It’s tough when you lose any kid, but especially a starter that you rely upon,” Nagel said. “We play without her during a game because of sub situations, but it’s different without her because you have a different starting lineup and your rotations are different from the very beginning.”
Alongside Kroenke, senior forward Kyrah “KK” Brodie averaged seven points, six rebounds and two blocks per game in the three-game tournament .
Nagel’s program is currently ranked second in Missouri according to MaxPreps, while ESPN has the Bruins ranked as the 23rd-best girls program in the country in their SCNext Top 25, which was published Jan. 18.
Rock Bridge now returns to Columbia for a Thursday night home matchup against Hickman at 7:15 p.m . It’s the Bruins first true home game since a Dec. 20 matchup against Lee’s Summit West.
Nagel joked that the Bruins have so far played more games in a Florida gym than in Columbia. That won’t be the case for much longer though as the schedule will balance out, beginning with this weeks matchup against the Kewpies.
“It’s a conference game and a hometown game,” Nagel said. “It’s got a lot of big things on it for that reason.”
Rock Bridge wrestling continues push toward postseason with fresh lessons learned in Hickman Tournament
In wrestling, emotions frequently run high. That’s partly because of the constant chaos and noise surrounding wrestlers at all times, but it’s also a product of the sports' unforgiving nature.
Wrestlers know the cruelty of their sport. That a single mental lapse often proves costly and controlling a match for minutes doesn’t matter if they get pinned.
That’s what happened to Rock Bridge senior Anna Stephens on Friday night in the Hickman Wrestling Tournament. Up 11-2 in her second match of the day, Stephens was pinned by Southern Boone sophomore Hope Schweitzer, suffering just her fourth defeat of the season.
“I didn’t get a good shot,” Stephens said. “I slipped and didn’t do too well with it. I went to my knees and I have that issue. I need to not go to my knees if I take a shot or slip or reach my arm back behind my head. That’s why I got pinned.”
Despite finishing the evening 3-1, good for third place in her weight group, Stephens couldn’t stop thinking about her lone defeat. She said that she will use it as motivation going forward with the season’s most important competitions still in front of her.
With district and state competitions rapidly approaching, competing in a tournament with so many teams, like they did at Hickman, could prove beneficial when it comes to building experience for down the road.
“It’s just about constantly pushing yourself harder and harder until you get to districts and state,” sophomore Socorro Rodriguez said. “That’s when you see who’s been doing conditioning and really training.”
Varsity wrestling next competes in a dual at Southern Boone High School against Centralia and Southern Boone, starting 5 p.m. Tuesday. There could be a third school added, but nothing has yet been confirmed.
Boys basketball now 9-6 after 1-2 finish in Lee’s Summit Tournament
The Rock Bridge boys basketball team finished the Lee’s Summit Tournament with one win and two defeats this past weekend, but those results could have easily been flipped.
The Bruins dropped a pair of games by a combined margin of fewer than 10 points and now sit at 9-6 through 15 games.
Rock Bridge fell into the tournament’s consolation bracket with a 42-37 defeat against Lee’s Summit West in its first game. The Bruins followed the defeat with a 71-34 win against KC Central Academy before closing the weekend with a 56-53 defeat to Lee’s Summit North in the consolation round.
Next up, coach Jim Scanlon’s team travels across the state to compete in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, outside of St. Louis. Its first game will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Parkway North (St. Louis). Depending on the result, they will take on either Priory (St. Louis) or Normandy (St. Louis) on Friday afternoon.
What else is happening?
Rock Bridge Swim and Dive competes at Hannibal High School this Wednesday at 4 p.m.