Growing up, Rock Bridge senior Nate Norris spent several weekends at Faurot Field. Saturdays in the fall were reserved for Missouri football and while his family had seats halfway up the visitor’s sideline, Nate and his brother, Will, frequently watched games from the grass hill behind the north end zone.
Back then the brothers dreamed of one day representing their hometown team. Now, those wishes are slowly becoming reality. In 2019, the Tigers offered Will an athletic scholarship; on Feb. 8, Nate accepted a preferred walk-on spot to stay in Columbia.
“Once the Mizzou opportunity came around, I knew I couldn’t give it up,” Norris said.
Norris started playing football his freshman year at Rock Bridge, one year after a stress fracture in his right foot kept him out his entire eighth-grade season. With four seasons of high school football under his belt, Nate admitted it was mainly his coaches and Will telling him that he had what it took to play in college.
How did the Missouri preferred walk-on offer come about? The breakthrough may have come at the Mizzou High School Tiger Camp last summer. It was during those sessions that Norris showcased his game in front of several MU coaches and he knew that he stood out.
However, even after the camp, Norris felt slightly underrecruited. Part of the reason was because of the COVID-19 situation around the country and another was because of the changes to transfer portal rules.
“I felt underrated and didn’t think I was getting reached out to enough,” Norris said. “I felt like I had a chip on my shoulder. A lot of people were telling me that I could get better looks and were very surprised by the looks I was getting.”
Finally, at the beginning of February, Missouri’s director of scouting, Jared Russell — who Norris knew from the football camp that summer — called the senior and offered the preferred walk-on spot. A week later, Norris made his decision “Twitter official.”
Over time, Norris’ desire to play football collegiately grew. As someone who values daily structure, he can’t imagine what he would do without the motivation to wake up and accomplish something new each day.
“I’m the kind of person that needs to be on a schedule and work toward something,” Norris said. “Now I have to work a lot harder. I need to work out and wake up early. If I didn’t play football, then every day would blend together.”
Off the field, Norris plans to pursue a business degree. He has already taken two years of courses from Moberly Area Community College that will allow him to complete his degree and eventually study law while at MU.
On the field, Will’s brotherly words of advice so far have been to “put himself out there,” especially as a preferred walk-on fighting for his spot every day. Until he reports in summer, Norris said that he plans to enjoy the rest of high school knowing that he has something to work toward.
The Columbia native has seen some memorable Missouri moments from the hill — both good and bad. In 2010, Norris was in attendance for the game against San Diego State in which T.J. Moe caught a game-winning touchdown pass down the home sideline. In 2013, he saw the Tigers drop their first game of a 12-2 season in overtime to South Carolina.
Norris grew up around the team and spent a lot of Saturday’s inside Faurot. In just a few months, he’ll see everything from a whole new perspective.
“It seemed far-fetched to dream because a lot of the players that played at Mizzou when I grew up were my heroes,” Norris said. “I never thought I’d ever actually get the chance. Playing football in college, especially at Mizzou, is a dream.”
Girls basketball makes playoff statement against Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge girls basketball cruised through the first round of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 playoffs with a 72-8 win against Smith-Cotton on Saturday.
Freshman Mari Miller had a game-high 12 points while senior Averi Kroenke and freshman Tylor McCallister added 10 each.
Rock Bridge (25-1) now finds itself in a semifinal matchup against No. 5-seed Blue Springs, the host of the tournament. The game will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to play either Blue Springs South or Battle in the District 7 championship game.
Boys basketball prepares for postseason
While Jill Nagel’s team has already played its first postseason game, the boys team begins against Fort Osage at 3:30 p.m. Monday in Blue Springs.
The Bruins (16-10) are currently playing with momentum, having won each of their past two games and four of their last six. In its most recent outing, Rock Bridge pulled away late to beat Helias 61-52.
“It felt like a complete game,” junior Mark Hajicek said Friday. “I don’t think we’ve had too many of those. Getting a good, complete game against a solid opponent will help us going into the postseason.”
While the Bruins stated their focus for the task at hand — a district tournament-opening game against Fort Osage — players know what could be coming if all the pieces fall into place — a rematch against Hickman, a loss that didn’t sit well with anyone on the team.
On Saturday morning, the Rock Bridge girls team set a high standard for postseason play. On Monday, coach Jim Scanlon’s team hopes to match it and advance to the district semifinals.