The ball rimmed around for the length of a heartbeat, but felt like an eternity.
It bounced twice and then went through. The Rock Bridge fans exploded into delirious delight as their team went up 14-0 early in the first quarter.
The 3-pointer by Sanaa' St. Andre was one of five straight triples that put Rock Bridge up 25-4 at the end of the first quarter against Jefferson City.
After a dominant first quarter, the rest of the game was merely a formality.
That almost-perfect period propelled the Bruins to a district championship with a 62-42 win over the Jays. It was Rock Bridge's 10th district championship in 13 seasons.
For Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel, the victory was a long time coming after four straight losses to Jefferson City in the last three seasons.
"(Jefferson City) is a team we hadn't had much success against the last three or four times, maybe even longer," Nagel said. "We beat a great team and as a coach, it's just so satisfying to see your kids be happy and have success."
Averi Kroenke had another strong game for the Bruins on both offense and defense after her dominant two-way performance against Hickman on Tuesday.
Her response to becoming a district champion was pretty straightforward.
"It just feels so great, like cloud nine almost," Kroenke said.
Kroenke started things right with a 3-pointer to open the scoring for the Bruins. Wearing her now iconic clear mask with the green strap, she swarmed all over the court en route to 15 points.
"I was just trying to attack because when you kick out for the opening and attack, you get shots," Kroenke said.
A well-timed steal late by Kroenke in the first quarter led to an Eryn Puett layup that resulted in an and-1 for the Bruins. Puett would make the free throw to put Rock Bridge up 22-2 with 2:30 left in the first quarter.
St. Andre had a strong start to the game with eight points in the first quarter but quickly fell into some foul trouble early in that second quarter when she picked up her third foul. After a scoreless second quarter, St. Andre finished with 18 points after getting to the free-throw line time and time again in the second half. Her strategy in the second half was built on finding another gear.
"I had to work on flipping the switch and just focus on what's happening now in the play and get over what happened," St. Andre said. "Do whatever it takes to win the game."
With 3:48 left in the second quarter, Puett hit a big 3-pointer that seemed to be the shot in the arm the Bruins needed to get them back on track after a second-quarter lull. She followed that up with another one a few possessions later and finished with 17 points.
Kyra Brodie added four blocks an six points.
From just over a minute left in the third quarter to the middle of the fourth quarter, Rock Bridge only attempted two shots, opting instead to just kill clock by passing the ball around.
After winning the district title, Rock Bridge will move on to the state playoffs. The Bruins have a challenge with a 22-6 Ozark team up next in the round of 16 at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Camdenton.
Nagel says her team isn't done yet.
"We met one of our goals, which was win districts, and then after that, we set new goals," Nagel said. "Tomorrow at practice, we set a new goal and we'll find out who we've got and get ready for them."