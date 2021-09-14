Rock Bridge volleyball defeated the Bearcats 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Rock Bridge won the first and second sets by the score of 25-17. The Bruins dropped the third set to Hermann 25-23. Rock Bridge finished the game with a win in the fourth set 25-12.
With the win, the Bruins improve to 14-3 on the season.
Hickman volleyball defeats Hannibal
The Hickman volleyball team went on the road Tuesday night and defeated Hannibal 3-0.
The Kewpies won the first set 25-18, took the second set 25-22 and won the third set 25-20.
Battle beats Boonville in close match
Battle prevailed over Boonville in a tight 2-1 match. With 19 minutes and 10 seconds left in the first half the game was tied 1-1, a score that would hold until the final 15 minutes of the second half, with the Spartans scoring the game winner. Freshman Carter Jones and senior Ismael Senga were the Spartans two goal scorers.
Finding their second win of the season, and their second in a row, Battle sits at 2-3 and just one game back from .500. The Spartans look to extend the win streak this Friday and Saturday as they play in the Boonville Shoot Out tournament.
Rock Bridge girls tennis crushes Cap City
The Bruins defeated the Cavaliers 9-0 on Tuesday, improving their season record to 12-2.
They will participate in the Columbia Tournament starting Friday.
Rock Bridge softball now plays Wednesday
Tuesday’s matchup against Jefferson City was postponed to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., per the Jays’ activities Twitter account.
The game will still be played at Vogel Field in Jefferson City.
Tolton-vs.-St. Francis Borgia match canceled
Tuesday’s match between Tolton and St. Francis Borgia was canceled, per the Trailblazers soccer Twitter account.
As of right now, the match will not be rescheduled.