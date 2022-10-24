Rock Bridge’s Ella Swindle holds her team’s first place plaque

Rock Bridge volleyball player Ella Swindle holds her team’s Class 5 District 5 first-place plaque after beating Blue Springs in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) Monday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. The Bruins will compete in the Class 5 quarterfinals Saturday.

 Amy Schaffer/Missourian

Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Blue Springs in the championship of the MSHSSA Class 5 District 5 tournament in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) Monday at Rock Bridge.

The first set was neck-and-neck at the halfway point, but Rock Bridge began to pull away and controlled an eight-point lead as set point approached. Blue Springs made a late run, but the Bruins held on for the victory.

  GA reporter, Summer 2022.

