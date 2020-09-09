The Rock Bridge boys soccer team won 5-0 over Helias in the Bruins’ first Central Missouri Activities Conference match Wednesday night.
Senior Jeremiah Johnson put the Bruins (2-1) on the board early, scoring in the seventh minute on a low-sailing shot to the bottom left side of the goal from just outside the box.
Sophomore Sam McCrary added a second goal for Rock Bridge in the 19th minute, moving around Helias’ goalie so he was practically in the goal when he scored.
Coach Scott Wittenborn said he felt the team had some issues with positioning in the first half that they talked about at the half.
When the Bruins came back in the second half, they added another three goals against the Crusaders (0-3).
Senior Lucas Godon added the third of the game, and the final two were scored by senior Wesley Goyette. His first goal came off an assist by Johnson from the right side, and on his second, he maneuvered around the Helias goalie.
“(Goyette’s) scrappy,” Wittenborn said. “He plays hard. He throws his body around. We’re always proud of the way he plays.”
The game also served as senior night for the Bruins, which usually happens toward the end of the season but was scheduled early because of COVID-19. Wittenborn noted that this is the third year he’s had a large group of seniors.
“It’s a good, core group,” he said. “There are a lot of them that have given us a lot of minutes since their sophomore year on varsity, and they’re just phenomenal players.”
Having a 5-0 lead also allowed for Wittenborn to play more of his bench, including seniors who wouldn’t often play as many minutes.
“We were trying to let a ton of guys play a lot of minutes tonight, so really just focused on letting them play,” Wittenborn said.
Rock Bridge next plays at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Francis Howell.