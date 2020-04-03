The Southeastern Conference is pushing back all in-person athletic activities, including practices, meetings and other organized gatherings until May 31, the conference announced Friday.
The original date was set until April 15.
“With all of the uncertainty that’s out there right now, it makes sense to extend it from April 15 until the end of May,” said Nick Joos, Missouri’s deputy athletic director for communications. “I think the athletic directors and presidents were pretty unanimous in their support of doing that. It also brings us into consistency with some of our peer conferences."
The announcement comes from guidance given by public health advisories about COVID-19.
In addition, virtual film review done is now allowed for a maximum of four hours per week beginning April 6, an increase from two. Joos, who spoke with coach Eliah Drinkwitz earlier Friday afternoon, said that this gives the football players more opportunities to grow both on and off the field.
“He already, with the two hours, had some X’s and O’s time built in with the position coaches,” Joos said. “He’ll continue to do that, maybe expand that a little bit. They’ll have one virtual team meeting a week where it will be more about character development, leadership, culture and things like that.”
The film review cannot interfere with regular online classes. Joos also believes that this will allow teams to get closer, even while they live far apart.
“I think at the end of the day, the most important thing right now for the student athletes in any sport is to stay connected to their coaches and their fellow student athletes,” Joos said. “I think this is another way of expanding on that."