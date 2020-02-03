One game away from the midpoint of Southeastern Conference play, things are starting to solidify in the SEC. The conference is still projected five NCAA Tournament bids by most prognosticators, tied for the most of any conference besides the Big 10, but has multiple teams firmly on the bubble.
LSU (17-4) sits squarely atop the SEC standings with an undefeated 8-0 record in conference. Though the Tigers’ start has been impressive, they still have yet to pick up a top-tier road win. While LSU did win in Knoxville in its first SEC game, the Tigers were playing against a Tennessee team whose starting point guard, transfer Santiago Vescovi, was playing in his first game.
Whose stock is up and whose is down across the SEC? The Missourian breaks down the state of the league halfway through conference play.
Stock up: Auburn
Starting the season 15-0 was a dream for Bruce Pearl’s team after many expected it to take a slight step back following last year’s trip to the Final Four.
After losing its first two games of the season back-to-back just two weeks ago, it seemed like concern about the Tigers’ weak strength of schedule was warranted. But Auburn (19-2, 6-2 SEC) responded, winning four straight games to sit in second place in the SEC standings.
This past week featured two nervy games: a double overtime win against Mississippi and the biggest win of Auburn’s season, a 75-66 triumph over Kentucky on national television.
Auburn’s success against Kentucky was fueled by a great performance from the free-throw line, where the Tigers made 33 of44 free throws to gain a 13-point edge over the Wildcats. Getting to the charity stripe early and often is nothing new for Auburn, which scores more of its points from the line than any other team in the SEC.
The Tigers’ schedule this week is brutal: A trip to Arkansas and a home tilt against LSU (9-0 in SEC play) is arguably the hardest schedule this week for any team. But Bruce Pearl’s squad has set itself up well to deal with any adversity or bad stretch with its strong start to the conference season.
Stock up: Mississippi State
Despite dropping its first three conference games, Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3 SEC) is rolling. The Bulldogs have now won five straight in SEC play, including wins this week at Florida and against Tennessee. Against the Vols, Mississippi State used a 58-point second half to erase a halftime deficit and improve to 5-3 in the SEC.
Coach Ben Howland’s team is tied for third in the SEC and has catapulted itself to a No. 35 ranking per KenPom and a spot on the NCAA Tournament bubble according to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology and Brian Bennett’s Bracket Watch column.
Reggie Perry, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, was named co-SEC Player of the Week alongside Arkansas’ Mason Jones. Perry scored a career-high 27 points against Florida and followed it with a 24-point, 12-board double-double against Tennessee.
Perry, who has scored over 20 points in five straight SEC games, is a prime candidate to be SEC Player of the Year.
Starting center Abdul Ado has the 13th best offensive rebounding rate in the country, and along with Perry, gives Mississippi State one of the nation’s most imposing frontcourts on the glass.
The Bulldogs have the second-highest offensive rebounding rate in the country and use those second chance opportunities to make an otherwise solid offense elite: the Bulldogs have the 13th ranked offense in the country per KenPom. That frontcourt is no slouch defensively either, ranking 13th in the nation in block rate.
The Bulldogs’ SEC winning streak will be in jeopardy this week when they travel to Kentucky on Tuesday for a game that will be a huge opportunity to boost their tournament chances.
Stock down: Alabama
A little over two weeks ago, Alabama (12-9, 4-4 SEC) handed rival Auburn its first loss of the season and sparked a four-game winning streak that had it projected to reach the NCAA Tournament.
The Tide have been a relative surprise this season under first-year head coach Nate Oats, who has ushered in a playstyle defined by the fastest tempo in the conference while still taking care of the ball, as the Tide have the SEC’s lowest non-steal turnover percentage.
After dropping both its games last week — a blowout loss at SEC leader LSU and a game it should’ve won against Arkansas — Alabama sits in a more precarious position and are among the first four out according to both Lundardi and Bennett.
The Tide still controls their own destiny: With 10 games remaining, they have more than enough time to shore up their NCAA Tournament resume. But crucially, Alabama lacks an impressive road win. Its only two wins away from Coleman Coliseum are against Vanderbilt and Samford — far from resume-building opponents.
The Tide still have two solid road opportunities left in Auburn and Mississippi State, but Oats’ team will go into those games with a lot more pressure after missing a chance against LSU.
The schedule gets a little easier for Alabama this week when the Tigers host Tennessee and before heading to Athens to play Georgia. Anything other than a 2-0 record in those games will be met with disappointment in Tuscaloosa.
Stock down: Tennessee
An 0-2 week in SEC play extended a three-game losing streak for Tennessee (12-9, 4-4 SEC), which after high preseason expectations is just .500 almost halfway through its conference schedule.
The Vols lost 63-58 against Texas A&M at home — not a good loss despite Buzz Williams’ team surprising season — and on the road against Mississippi State this past week.
Head coach Rick Barnes was without point guard Josiah-Jordan James for the game against the Bulldogs due to a hip injury that has bothered the freshman on and off since preseason workouts. Tennessee is already shorthanded in the backcourt with star senior Lamonte Turner ruled out for the season in December.
The injuries to its guards have shown up in Tennessee’s play: Barnes’ team has the highest turnover percentage (21%) in the SEC. Combine that with the Vols struggling on the glass — Tennessee allows its opponents to grab the highest percentage offensive rebounds in the SEC — and it isn’t a huge surprise the Vols are finding it hard to live up to expectations.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier this week with games at Alabama and at home against star-studded Kentucky.
