Fears about a weakened league leading to fewer bids for Southeastern Conference teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament are becoming more of a reality.
After being seen as a solid NCAA tournament team just a few weeks ago, Arkansas’ free fall in conference play has it among the first four out in both Brian Bennett’s Bubble Watch for The Athletic and Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology for ESPN. Mississippi State and Alabama are also predicted to narrowly miss the field by both prognosticators, with each projecting only four bids for the conference: Kentucky, LSU, Auburn and Florida.
With NCAA tournament berths and SEC tournament seeding on the line in the season’s final weeks, whose stock is up and whose is down? Here’s a look at which schools played well and which struggled over the last week of SEC basketball.
Stock up: Kentucky
For the second week in a row, Kentucky (22-5, 12-2) is the hottest team in the conference.
John Calipari’s men just capped arguably their most impressive week of the season, narrowly defeating LSU (19-8, 10-4) in Baton Rouge before downing red-hot Florida at Rupp Arena on Saturday.
After dropping a game to Auburn on the first of this month, the Wildcats have ripped off six straight wins. And with Auburn’s surprise loss to Georgia and Kentucky’s win over LSU, Kentucky has opened a two-game gap at the top of the SEC standings.
The Wildcats recent run of success is in large part thanks to their balance as a team: They rank third in the SEC in both defense and offense. Kentucky’s defense is particularly stingy inside, where it holds opponents to 43.3% shooting.
Kentucky has been propelled by junior forward Nick Richards, who has played himself into consideration for SEC player of the year and a spot on an All-American team. Richards is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game — a sizeable leap from his 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Richards, along with teammate Immanuel Quickly, who scored 22 second-half points in the win against Florida, will be the key to Kentucky making its patented March leap. So far, so good.
Stock up: Georgia
A week ago, Tom Crean’s Bulldogs landed in the stock down section, having lost four straight games in the midst of a season seemingly going off the rails.
Anthony Edwards emerged from his scoring drought, leading Georgia in scoring in both of its wins last week. The first, a 65-55 upset of No. 13 Auburn, was the Bulldogs’ best win of the season. Following that up with a buzzer-beater win against Vanderbilt, the first time all season Georgia has won two straight SEC games, was just a cherry on top.
The Bulldogs still have work to do if they want a chance to avoid playing on Wednesday of the SEC Tournament: They sit a game back of Missouri and Arkansas, which are tied for the final Thursday spot with 5-9 conference records. But winning two consecutive games, including the upset of Auburn, has breathed some life back into a disappointing season.
Stock up: Texas A&M
After a Feb. 12 loss against Florida dropped them to below .500 in conference play for the first time all season, the Aggies have been flying high. Texas A&M has won three straight against Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama to vault into fifth place in the SEC standings.
A&M’s recent success has been propelled by its swarming defense, which turns teams over on 20.1% of possessions, the highest rate in the conference. The Aggies have won the turnover margin in their last three games by 15 turnovers. The other factor in A&M’s defensive success is how it forces teams to take shots from long range — the Aggies allow the fewest points in the paint in the SEC.
The Aggies might be in for a rude awakening this week. Buzz Williams’ team takes on the league’s top two teams in the next seven days, Kentucky and LSU. A&M actually has one of the hardest closing schedules in the conference, having to play at No. 15 Auburn and against Arkansas in the regular season’s final week. A competitive final stretch should be a good testing ground for Williams as he tried to prepare his team for a surprise SEC tournament run.
Stock down: Ole Miss
Starting the conference season with seven losses in eight games isn’t exactly ideal. Yet after a three-game win streak against middle-tier SEC teams — South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State — the Rebels’ season seemed to be turning around. But after a close loss against Kentucky, Mississippi dropped games to both Alabama and Missouri this week to drop down to a tie for the 13th spot in the SEC standings.
Star senior guard Breein Tyree has kept up his outstanding play amidst the three-game losing streak. Tyree has scored at least 19 points per game over Mississippi’s last three, and his 20.6 ppg just edges out Arkansas’ Mason Jones, meaning Tyree is the conference’s leading scorer with four games to play.
The problem for Ole Miss is that Tyree seems to be its only offensive option: Tyree takes 34.1% of his team’s shots, the largest percentage in the conference. The one-dimensional nature of the Rebels offense can cause it to stagnate when defenses double Tyree or he is forced to the bench. As a result, Mississippi’s offense ranks second to last in the conference.
Tyree’s dominance, along with an easier schedule that features two home games against Missouri and Vanderbilt, should give coach Kermit Davis some confidence his team still has an outside shot of escaping playing on Wednesday of the SEC Tournament.