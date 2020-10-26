For a team under a new coach with two blowout losses, a unique opportunity awaits Missouri as it now sits at 2-2 after two straight wins. The Tigers now control their own destiny in the division midway through the season. The only other teams that can say that are Florida and Georgia.
However, that doesn’t mean Missouri has a likely chance of making it to the Southeastern Conference championship game in December. The Tigers will be large underdogs against their next two opponents, No. 10 Florida (2-1) and division leader Georgia. Those two games, in addition to the Nov. 7 Georgia-Florida matchup in Jacksonville, Florida, will likely decide who wins the division.
Outside of No. 5 Georgia (3-1) and No. 2 Alabama (5-0), the SEC has been a muddled mess over the past couple of weeks.
Take the Volunteers (2-3) for example. Tennessee was a top-15 team and looked like an SEC East contender after a 35-12 win over Missouri on Oct. 3. Yet Jeremy Pruitt’s team hasn’t won since and is now looking up at Missouri and Eliah Drinkwitz in the conference standings. Outside of Missouri, Georgia and Florida, the SEC East is a combined 6-12.
That leaves two preseason contenders, the Bulldogs and the Gators, in a tussle for the division crown with a team that sits a mere half-game above the rest of the pack.
In all likelihood, a loss to Florida will put a swift end to Missouri’s postseason hopes. Missouri is a double-digit underdog going up against one of the conference’s top quarterbacks, Kyle Trask, and the country’s top tight end, Kyle Pitts. Florida is also coming off a week without practice because of a COVID-19-related shutdown.
The team returned to practice Monday in hopes of playing Missouri as scheduled Saturday. The Gators could be rusty because of that lack of practice time. They will also need to improve on their defense that gave up 41 points in a loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10 to improve against arguably the hottest team in the division.
Missouri’s two-game win streak is the second-longest in the conference, showing how competitive it has been with an all-conference schedule. The Tigers are the only team in the SEC East to have won its last game.
If Missouri can take advantage of an undermanned Florida team coming back from an outbreak, it likely spoils the Gators’ division hopes. It also makes Missouri’s game against Georgia on Nov. 14 interesting and a likely division-deciding matchup unless Florida upsets Georgia in Jacksonville. Missouri will be an even bigger underdog against Georgia, but after that game, the Tigers face a reasonable slate of games, against South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. MU has a better record than each of those teams except Arkansas, but Missouri has beaten the Razorbacks every year since 2015.
Missouri’s last two wins have increased its ceiling and put it in a position where it can have a good chance of finishing with a winning record despite two early losses and matches against Florida and Georgia still to come. It also gives the Tigers a slim chance at the SEC title game with one win in their next two games.
A team pegged as one of the bottom three teams in the conference preseason now has a realistic chance at finishing in the top half of the conference partially because of its abundance of mediocrity. Five weeks into the season, 10 of the conference’s 13 teams that have played more than three games have two losses.
In the SEC West, it looks like Alabama will have no issues on its road to a sixth conference title in the past 10 years. The Tide remained undefeated after a 48-17 win over Tennessee and have outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points per game. They also only have one team over .500 the rest of the season, with Auburn (3-2) awaiting them in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28.
Texas A&M (3-1) sits in second after its bye week, a half-game above Auburn, which got a late touchdown to beat Mississippi 35-28 on Saturday. It was another win with a little bit of controversy after an Auburn return man appeared to have his finger graze the ball on a kickoff before a Mississippi player pounced on the ball in the end zone.
If the official ruled the Auburn player touched the ball, it would have been a touchdown for Mississippi, but instead Auburn got the ball before driving down the field and scoring a game-winning touchdown with 1:11 left on the clock. Two weeks ago, Auburn won on a last-second field goal against Arkansas, but there was controversy about quarterback Bo Nix’s spike to stop the clock at the end of the 30-28 win.
The Aggies and Tigers are the only teams with a realistic shot to catch Alabama, as they are the only ones with winning records in the division. They’re followed by another mix of mediocre teams in Arkansas (2-2), LSU (2-2), Mississippi (1-4) and Mississippi State (1-3).
LSU has had a disappointing 2-2 start after a national championship in 2019 but could be back on track after a 52-24 win over South Carolina (2-3). Mississippi State and Mississippi have struggled under new coaches Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, respectively, with a combined record of 2-7.
Arkansas has had a big turnaround under new coach Sam Pittman and MU coach-turned-defensive coordinator Barry Odom. They’ve led Arkansas to its first SEC win since 2017, and the Razorbacks are now 2-2 behind one of the best defenses in the conference.