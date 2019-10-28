Is Alabama’s reign of terror atop the Southeastern Conference West coming to an end? Are the Crimson Tide, who have won their division five out of the past seven years and have made every single College Football Playoff, no longer the class of the southeast?
If LSU’s run of dominance thus far in 2019 is any indicator, the answer to those questions might be yes.
Led by a man with a thick Louisiana accent, the Tigers ascended to the top of the AP Top 25 Poll in Week 10. Ed Orgeron’s men have played at a high level all season, and with Saturday’s win over No. 9 Auburn, the newly minted No. 1 LSU now has three wins over top-10 teams in 2019.
Who could have predicted that Orgeron, famous for his brief stint as interim coach at USC and for playing himself in the 2009 film “The Blind Side,” would be leading the class of college football?
Saturday’s battle of the SEC West Tigers in Baton Rouge was a close one. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime and Auburn got its second half off to a great start when it took a 13-10 lead and followed it up with a goal line stand to keep LSU off the board. On LSU’s next drive, senior quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass into tight coverage that was intercepted at the 1-yard line. The game was there for the taking for Auburn, but ultimately it was Burrow and the Bayou Bengals who stepped up and claimed the win.
After LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran into the endzone to give his team a 16-13 lead, Burrow followed it up with a touchdown run of his own, to put LSU up by 10. Auburn didn’t quit, scoring a touchdown, but its onside kick attempt failed, and LSU pulled out a 23-20 victory.
Burrow finished with 321 yards passing and two total touchdowns, doing nothing to harm his Heisman résumé and cementing his case as a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.
Above all else, the win saw LSU climb to No. 1 for the first time this season.
Up next for LSU? Well, after a bye week, the Tigers will take on the team they are trying to dethrone, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in a highly anticipated game in Tuscaloosa.
The Tide, who had been No. 1, did nothing to warrant a drop in the polls, but are yet to to face a top-tier opponent. They will have their chance against LSU, but one huge question mark currently surrounds Alabama: the status of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa left Alabama’s win against Tennessee two weeks ago with an injury, and Saturday against Arkansas was the Tide’s first full game without him. They didn’t seem to miss him much against the Razorbacks.
Alabama rolled over Arkansas, winning 48-7, all but assuring its contest with LSU as a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.
Backup quarterback Mac Jones impressed, going 18-22 on his pass attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy, one of the top wide receivers in the country, finished with 103 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and running back Najee Harris ran for 86 yards and two scores. Even without its stud quarterback, the one known by most around the country as just Tua, Alabama is still loaded with premier talent.
And in the words of Jedi Master Yoda, there is another… Tagovailoa. Tua’s brother, Taulia, had his firs t extended chance of his collegiate career on Saturday, and did OK. Once the game was well in hand, Taulia went 6 for 8 passing for 45 yards. The performances of the younger Tagovailoa and Jones showed that Alabama might be just fine after Tua leaves for the NFL.
But against LSU, Alabama will certainly want the elder Tagovailoa, potentially the first-overall pick in this year’s draft, under center. Tagovailoa’s status is unknown for the LSU game, but college football would be better off if he and Burrow are able to square off Nov. 9.
But in the meantime, there is a top-tier SEC matchup next week, when No. 8 Georgia heads to the swamp to take on No. 6 Florida.
It’s the best time of year in college football.