Well folks, the 2019 SEC season ended with a whimper. No. 2 LSU defeated No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship, securing the first overall ranking in the College Football Playoff. The blowout assured that there would only be one SEC team in the CFP, much to the chagrin of the SEC Roundup. Oh well.
What a season it was for the Bayou Bengals. They entered the season ranked behind both Alabama and Georgia, and proceeded to beat both. Before the season, head coach Ed Orgeron was known as a boisterous personality with a funny voice that hadn’t accomplished much as a head coach. Now, he’s the head coach of a team playing for a spot in the national championship game, and his voice is still funny.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow could be the first player since Cam Newton to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and be drafted first overall in the NFL Draft in the same year, though he’s still got some work to do. Burrow threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns against Georgia and enters the playoff boasting an 8:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His first touchdown pass on Saturday was his 45th of the year and broke the SEC single-season record set by Drew Lock two years ago.
In its incredible 2019 campaign, LSU defeated five teams that were ranked in the top 10 nationally at the time of the game. The Tigers will need to beat two more to cap off a perfect season. They’ll have to get through No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. Oklahoma’s starting quarterback is Jalen Hurts, who began his career at Alabama. In the two years he started at Alabama, 2016 and 2017, Hurts beat LSU twice, including once in Death Valley. This year, with Hurts in Norman, LSU defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Coincidence? Almost certainly.
Speaking of Alabama, for the first time ever, the Crimson Tide will not be in the College Football Playoff. Is it reasonable to expect Alabama to show up to one of the semifinal games anyway? Maybe Hurts is a double agent and instead of Oklahoma, it is the Tide who play LSU, with Hurts replacing injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Probably not, though.
Georgia had the opportunity on Saturday and did not take advantage. The Bulldogs managed just 286 yards of offense, and allowed 481. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw two interceptions and bespectacled star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed two of his three field goal attempts. Sometimes it’s just not your day.
Had Georgia won Saturday, both it and LSU likely would have made the playoff, potentially setting up a rematch in the semifinal. Instead, Burrow had another Heisman moment and LSU beat the brakes off of Georgia, costing the entire conference $6 million, had a second SEC team made the CFP.
Bowl season awaits.