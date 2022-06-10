 Skip to main content
Seniors compete in the second day of events of the Missouri State Senior Games

Dave McCoy, 91, has been participating in the senior games for more than 20 years, competing in basketball skills, track and field, softball throwing and football throwing. This year, McCoy is competing alongside his youngest daughter.

Athletes competed in sports such as golf, basketball skills and darts on Saturday at the 2022 Missouri State Senior Games. Athletes as young as 50 years old can participate in the games. The competitions continue this weekend.

John Hiesberger, center, putts while Glen McDonald and Dan Punzak watch

John Hiesberger, center, putts while Glen McDonald and Dan Punzak watch during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. Friday was the second day of the senior games.
Dave McCoy shoots a free-throw during the Missouri State Senior Games

Dave McCoy shoots a free-throw during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at the Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. McCoy was one of two 91-year-olds to compete in the basketball skills competition, beating the previous record for his age division by making 12 out of 25 free-throws.
A ball falls through a basketball hoop

A ball falls through a basketball hoop during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. In addition to basketball skills, seniors competed in golf, football and softball throwing, darts and washers.
rom left, Paul James smiles as Jeff Bryant returns free throws

From left, Paul James smiles as Jeff Bryant returns free throws to Russell Cobb during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. During the basketball skills contest, participants shot 25 free throws and around the world.
A referee teaches Peggy Adam the basic rules of darts

A referee teaches Peggy Adam the basic rules of darts on Friday in Columbia. This was Adam’s first time playing darts, and she won the first place in the individual competition. She drove from Alabama to compete in the games after watching last year's competition.
Larry Pauley throws the dart in his second round

Larry Pauley throws the dart in his second round on Friday in Columbia. Pauley entered the senior games round 20 years ago, and he won first place in the individual medal competition with 367 points.
Larry Pauley, left, and Chally Sides compete in their individual medal competition

Larry Pauley, left, and Chally Sides compete in their individual medal competition on Friday in Columbia. Pauley won first place, and Sides won second place with 311 points.
George Ruh throws darts in the individual medal competition

George Ruh throws darts in the individual medal competition during senior darts game on Friday at Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. Ruh won the first place with 291 points. He is from Ballwin and started playing darts in 1984.
