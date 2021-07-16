Show-Me State Games kick off with opening ceremony Friday

Show-Me State Games athletes run through the finish line at the end of the torch run Friday in Columbia. The decision of conducting the torch run in-person was a last minute change. “The run was one of the thrills of my life,” Anna Hargis, Shelter Insurance advertising director, said. “We took all safety precautions during the run.”
Chris Shearin, left, passes the torch to Jalani Williams during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Show-Me State Games on Friday at Mizzou Arena. “Sports provides a space for expressing yourself,” Missouri track and field athlete Euphenie Andre said.
From left, Missouri athletes Chris Shearin, Jalani Williams, Cayla Kessinger and Euphenie Andre light the Show-Me State Games torch at Mizzou Arena on Friday in Columbia. The athletes ran around the stadium passing the torch, and Williams ignited the flame.
The Citadel U16 soccer team carries a banner with team members' names on it in the parade of athletes Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Citadel U16 will play against Bayern STL on Saturday at Cosmo Park.
From left, Thundercats player Kassidy Nolting, 9, embraces teammate Ashlyn Douglas, 9, as they wait backstage with other athletes ahead of the parade Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Thundercats are from Union, Mo., and will be competing in the U10 soccer competition.
Family and friends cheer as the athletes enter Mizzou Arena during the 2021 Show-Me State Games opening ceremony Friday in Columbia. The opening ceremony was Olympic-style and included a parade and torch lighting ceremony.
With a torch run, athlete parade and lighting of the cauldron, the Show-Me State Games have begun. The competition began officially with an Olympic-style opening ceremony Friday at Mizzou Arena.
Athletes from all across Missouri traveled to Columbia to compete in the Show-Me State Games, which will take place over two weekends. The games are open to athletes of all ages and abilities and include competition in 34 sports.
"The Games bring the community together with the goal of competing while having fun," volunteer Tyler Carey said.
In addition to the competition the Show-Me State Games will also provide various vaccination stations for athletes and spectators to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine venues include Cosmopolitan Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, Columbia Sports Fieldhouse and the Holiday Inn Executive Center-Columbia Mall Expo Center.